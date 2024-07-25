Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2024

August is almost upon us, which means new movies and TV shows on most major streaming services. Paramount+ is no exception. This week, Paramount+ unveiled the complete list of titles set to be added to its lineup over the course of August, which include dozens of popular movies, a new Ninja Turtles show, and more.

The biggest title hitting Paramount+ in August is undoubtedly Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This Paramount+ original series is an animated adventure that continues the story that began in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The voice cast from the movie returned for the TV series, as well as a few newcomers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

August will also bring about the premiere of the final season of SEAL Team, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.

You can check out the complete list of Paramount’s August streaming additions below!

August 1st

A Time to Kill

Aeon Flux

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

Almost Famous

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

B.A.P.S.

Bad News Bears (2005)

Barbarella

Black Sunday

Breakdown

Brooklyn’s Finest

Career Opportunities

Chaplin

City of God

Coming to America

Cop Land

Cujo

Daisy Miller

Double Jeopardy

Election

Emma (1996)

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fresh

Full Metal Jacket

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Garfield: The Movie

Hardcore Henry

Hearts Beat Loud

Heist

Hotel for Dogs

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Irena’s Vow

It Could Happen to You

Jacob’s Ladder

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Love & Basketball

Miss Congeniality

Monster Trucks

Mousehunt

Naked Gun (1956)

Narc

Once Upon A Time In The West

Orange County

Paid in Full

Paper Moon

Pulp Fiction

Sabrina (1995)

Save the Last Dance

School Daze

Season of the Witch

Shaft (2000)

Shaft (2019)

Sleeping with the Enemy

Striptease

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The Aviator

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Cave

The Color of Money

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Frozen Ground

The Italian Job (1969)

The Kid

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Little Rascals

The Negotiator

The Net

The Perfect Storm

The Soloist

The Time Machine

The Untouchables

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Warriors

Three Days of the Condor

Tombstone

Tommy Boy

Training Day

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Unforgettable

We Bought a Zoo

When Worlds Collide

Zodiac

August 5th

American Insurrection

One Life

Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker, rescues over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia in the months leading up to World War II. Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter star in the film.

August 6th

PD True premiere

The crimes are real, and the stakes are high. The gripping half-hour series takes viewers into moments of crisis in some of the biggest cases of our time as told by the police officers who worked them.

August 7th

Inside the Factory (Season 6)

August 9th

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

In the new Paramount+ original series, everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes face new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.

August 10th

Together Together

August 11th

SEAL Team final season premiere

The most elite unit of Navy SEALs balance dangerous and high-stakes missions with challenges in their personal lives.

August 12th

Cabin Fever

August 14th

Aerial Italy (Season 1)

August 16th

Miss Potter

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premiere

Twelve fan favorites from around the world will represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

August 24th

Extra Ordinary

August 26th

Factory Girl

The Ex

Sasquatch Sunset

In the misty forests of North America, a Sasquatch family, led by Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, set off on an epic journey, learning how to fight for survival in an ever-changing world.

August 27th

Breathe

An East Flatbush mother and daughter, barely surviving in an oxygen-less world, must band together to protect each other when intruders arrive claiming to know their missing father.

August 28th

Extreme Airport Africa (Season 1)