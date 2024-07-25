Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2024

August is almost upon us, which means new movies and TV shows on most major streaming services. Paramount+ is no exception. This week, Paramount+ unveiled the complete list of titles set to be added to its lineup over the course of August, which include dozens of popular movies, a new Ninja Turtles show, and more.
The biggest title hitting Paramount+ in August is undoubtedly Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This Paramount+ original series is an animated adventure that continues the story that began in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The voice cast from the movie returned for the TV series, as well as a few newcomers.
August will also bring about the premiere of the final season of SEAL Team, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.
You can check out the complete list of Paramount’s August streaming additions below!
August 1st
A Time to Kill
Aeon Flux
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
Almost Famous
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
B.A.P.S.
Bad News Bears (2005)
Barbarella
Black Sunday
Breakdown
Brooklyn’s Finest
Career Opportunities
Chaplin
City of God
Coming to America
Cop Land
Cujo
Daisy Miller
Double Jeopardy
Election
Emma (1996)
Erin Brockovich
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fresh
Full Metal Jacket
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Garfield: The Movie
Hardcore Henry
Hearts Beat Loud
Heist
Hotel for Dogs
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Irena’s Vow
It Could Happen to You
Jacob’s Ladder
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Love & Basketball
Miss Congeniality
Monster Trucks
Mousehunt
Naked Gun (1956)
Narc
Once Upon A Time In The West
Orange County
Paid in Full
Paper Moon
Pulp Fiction
Sabrina (1995)
Save the Last Dance
School Daze
Season of the Witch
Shaft (2000)
Shaft (2019)
Sleeping with the Enemy
Striptease
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
The Aviator
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Cave
The Color of Money
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Frozen Ground
The Italian Job (1969)
The Kid
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Little Rascals
The Negotiator
The Net
The Perfect Storm
The Soloist
The Time Machine
The Untouchables
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The Warriors
Three Days of the Condor
Tombstone
Tommy Boy
Training Day
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Unforgettable
We Bought a Zoo
When Worlds Collide
Zodiac
August 5th
American Insurrection
One Life
Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker, rescues over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia in the months leading up to World War II. Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter star in the film.
August 6th
PD True premiere
The crimes are real, and the stakes are high. The gripping half-hour series takes viewers into moments of crisis in some of the biggest cases of our time as told by the police officers who worked them.
August 7th
Inside the Factory (Season 6)
August 9th
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere
In the new Paramount+ original series, everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes face new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.
August 10th
Together Together
August 11th
SEAL Team final season premiere
The most elite unit of Navy SEALs balance dangerous and high-stakes missions with challenges in their personal lives.
August 12th
Cabin Fever
August 14th
Aerial Italy (Season 1)
August 16th
Miss Potter
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime
RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premiere
Twelve fan favorites from around the world will represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
August 24th
Extra Ordinary
August 26th
Factory Girl
The Ex
Sasquatch Sunset
In the misty forests of North America, a Sasquatch family, led by Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, set off on an epic journey, learning how to fight for survival in an ever-changing world.
August 27th
Breathe
An East Flatbush mother and daughter, barely surviving in an oxygen-less world, must band together to protect each other when intruders arrive claiming to know their missing father.
August 28th
Extreme Airport Africa (Season 1)