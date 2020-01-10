Ewan McGregor Reacts to Star Wars Fan Pranking His Mom By Telling Her Picture of His Obi-Wan Is Jesus

Actor Ewan McGregor is known for many of his roles in award-winning movies and TV shows, but he will always be tied to the Star Wars franchise after his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy. And now that he’s set to reprise that role in a new spinoff series coming to Disney+, he’s starting to look the part of the old Jedi hermit once again. So while McGregor appeared on the talk show to promote his latest films Doctor Sleep and Birds of Prey, host Conan O’Brien had to take the opportunity to point out his character’s similarities to Jesus Christ.

During McGregor’s appearance on Conan, the host showed him the meme of one fan replacing their’ mother’s picture of Jesus with a photo of Obi-Wan from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. When McGregor pointed out that he actually played Jesus in a separate film, the jokes became a lot funnier. Check it out in the clip above!

McGregor also spoke about the relief he’s feeling knowing that he’s finally allowed to talk about his massive Star Wars return now that the news of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ is public.

“It’s exciting because I can finally say that I’m doing it. It’s been years of pretending I don’t know,” he said. “Because I get asked all the time, every time I do an interview, it always comes up. ‘Would you do it again?’ And I had to just lie. The studios and the franchises, they want to keep everything a secret, and I understand that. But it comes down to me in a situation where I’m having to actually lie to people and say, ‘Well, I don’t know, I would be up for it if they ever want to do it.‘”

The actor also praised the worm of original Obi-Wan actor Alec Guinness, explaining that trying to portray his version of the character helped improve his own abilities.

“The most satisfying thing about those films, other than some of the fight sequences — which were amazing to do — was the study of Alec Guinness and trying to be believably him as a younger man. As an acting challenge, that was the most satisfying thing about those movies,” McGregor said. “And so now, that’s the same, except I’m just closer to the age he was when he played that film. So it’ll be interesting to play him now. And also, it being post — plot wise, [after] the three films that I made already — it’s after that, obviously. So there’s a bit of story, plot there.”

There’s no word yet on when the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is expected to debut on Disney+.