Baby Yoda Funko Pop Figures Are Finally Here

Simply put, Baby Yoda (aka The Child) has been an absolute phenomenon since first appearing in the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian at the end of episode one. Fans have been clamoring for merchandise featuring the character, but Disney has managed to produce a handful of underwhelming t-shirts, mugs, and iPhone cases thus far. Everyone has been waiting for proper Baby Yoda toys, and today, December 3rd, was the day it finally happened.

The saga began this morning with a spectacular 11-inch Mattel Baby Yoda plush that was revealed, pulled off the internet, then restored for sale at the very same time that Funko dropped their Baby Yoda Funko Pops. Clearly, there was a coordinated effort to overwhelm us with the good Baby Yoda merch. Yes, you can finally pre-order the adorable The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Funko Pop here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth. Walmart also has a 10-inch version available here while Entertainment Earth has it here. You need to jump on these immediately – we can’t stress that enough. Pre-orders are open-ended (they won’t arrive until May), but the powers that be could pull the plug at any time (note that Walmart also has a huge Funko sale going on today). That goes double for this amazing little guy…

We think you’ll agree that the aforementioned Baby Yoda plush is everything we could have hoped for and more. This official 11-inch Baby Yoda (aka The Child) plush is available here at Entertainment Earth. UPDATE: Walmart’s original direct link is down, but it can still be pre-ordered directly from this page. ORIGINAL: It was also available here at Walmart before being pulled this morning – but hasn’t returned at the time of this update. Unfortunately, it’ won’t arrive until May 27th, which is a HUGE missed opportunity for this holiday season Still, grab one while you can because it probably won’t last long.

“Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11-inch plush toy. He may look like a Baby Yoda, but this lovable creature is referred to as The Child. Inspired by the Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian, this sweet Star Wars plush toy makes a Force-sensitive addition to your collection.”

If you were hoping for some Baby Yoda Black Series figures from Hasbro, you’ll have to be patient. They’ve confirmed that no toys will be unveiled until next year.

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

