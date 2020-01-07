FunnyOrDie Shares Video of Adam Driver’s Girls Character Reacting to Kylo Ren

Though the hype around Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has started to fade, FunnyOrDie has brought it back into our minds by sharing a hilarious video they first put together after the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In the video, a scene from Girls featuring Star Wars and Girls star Adam Driver is shown which reveals the reaction of Driver’s character from the HBO series as he watches and reacts to his Kylo Ren scenes from the 2015 movie. The video also features a clever blend of Daisy Ridley appearing as Rey, fitting into the dialogue from the series perfectly. Watch the full video in the player above and watch Driver squirm as he witnesses his scenes.

For added context and a bit of trivia, in the original version of the scene the characters are watching an excerpt from a police procedural TV series that featured Driver’s character in a supporting role. The female character in question (who is replaced by Rey in this clever Star Wars edit) is actually none other than Lucy Liu playing the fictional “Detective Mosedale,” a character she never played in a real series and marking her only appearance on Girls.

Fans that have kept up with Driver’s preferences in reality know that such a scene wouldn’t play out the same way for the actor in person. Driver walked out of an interview with NPR’s “Fresh Air” last month after the host wanted to play a clip from Marriage Story, something that actor was unaware would take place during the interview and having a personal preference to not watch or listen to recordings of himself.

Driver has certainly had a good sense of humor about his work on Star Wars before though, having starred in a parody of “Undercover Boss” related to The Force Awakens when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016 (the skit spawned the ever popular “Matt the Radar Technician” character. Driver will once again host SNL at the end of this month, taking on the duties fo the mid-season premiere on Saturday, January 25. This will mark the third time that Driver has hosted an episode of the sketch comedy series.

Star Wars fans eager to see Driver return to the series at a later point will be disapointed though, with the actor revealed in a recent interview that a reprisal “is not at all” on his agenda for the future.

“This experience will forever remain one of the highlights of my career,” Driver said. “But I aspire to other adventures.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.