Star Wars: Ron Howard Confirms Corellia to Appear in Han Solo Spinoff

Ron Howard has become an expert at teasing fans with just enough information to cause speculation while also not confirming definite details. The director did at least confirm one location that will be featured in the upcoming Han Solo film, making a joke on Twitter about “Corellian nights.”

Those #Corellian nights get a little chilly. Screenwriter @JonKasdan and I try to keep warm #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/3FnUnY8dxo — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 6, 2017

This location has only ever been mentioned in the live-action films, but many Han Solo fans will recognize the locale as the smuggler’s birthplace.

Earlier this year, photos emerged of wastelands being filmed on the island of Fuerteventura, one of the Canary Islands off the coast of Spain. The desert climate led many to believe this location could be a substitute for Tattooine, but it appears now that the location most likely has been filling in for Corellia.

The planet has been previously described in now non-canon mythology as a place full of a variety of biospheres, ranging from jungles to forests, but it’s possible that the planet has now been relegated to a more tumultuous climate for the upcoming film.

Last month, Howard teased another important location from Star Wars canon, showing what appeared to be a mineshaft and using a caption that claimed it was “spicy.” Fans quickly pieced these clues together to determine this was a Spice Mine of Kessel, another location only ever mentioned in passing in Star Wars films.

In addition to this planet being famous for Han and his completion of the “Kessel Run,” it was in these mines that Han supposedly befriended Chewbacca, forming a lifelong friendship.

Howard took over directing duties three months ago, at a time when the film reportedly only had a few weeks left of shooting. Considering how long the production has been filming, we can expect some major changes from the vision of original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

We’ll find out more when the untitled Han Solo spinoff is due in theaters May 25, 2018.

[H/T Heroic Hollywood]