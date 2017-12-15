Hot Toys Gives Us Our Best Look At The New Executioner Trooper From ‘The Last Jedi’

Based on all of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi toy reveals today, it appears that Force Friday is quickly becoming Force Thursday. Hot Toys doesn't want to be left out of the fun, so they've revealed their 1/6th scale Executioner Trooper Figure. Accuracy is Hot Toys' thing, so this is probably our best look yet at the new Executioner Stormtrooper and that badass electrified taser axe.

(Photo: Hot Toys)

The 1/6th scale Executioner Trooper Collectible Figure will most likely be available for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles starting tomorrow - the actual Force Friday. UPDATE: Pre-orders are now live. The complete details are available below, and make sure to check out the gallery for additional images.

The 1/6th scale Executioner Trooper Collectible Figure specially features:

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Executioner Trooper in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

• Approximately 30 cm tall

• Specially applied matte black and glossy white painting on armor

• Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

• Nine (9) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) pair of hands for holding blaster rifle

• One (1) pair of hands for holding taser axe

• One (1) gesturing left hand



Costume:

• One (1) streamline designed Executioner Trooper armor

• One (1) newly developed black under-suit

• One (1) belt with pouches

• One (1) pair of white boots



Weapons:

• One (1) articulated electric axe with electricity effect parts

• One (1) blaster rifle

Accessory:

- Specially designed figure stand with nameplate and Star Wars logo

Release date: Approximately Q3 – Q4, 2017