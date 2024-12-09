Jeremy Allen White Cast As Surprising Star Wars Legacy Character In The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu is rumored to have cast The Bear star Jeremy Allen White in a surprising role. According to Jeff Sneider (via the Kristian Harloff Show), White has joined Star Wars Universe in a voice role – and the character that he’s voicing is allegedly “Rotta the Hutt,” the son of Jabba the Hutt. This is a character that hardcore Star Wars fans know well, as he was kind of an original “Baby Yoda,” i.e. a miniaturized version of a character fans know and love. It could also be a major indicator of what kind of story we’re getting in The Mandalorian & Grogu if the Hutts are involved…

Who Is Rotta the Hutt?

Rotta the Hutt first appeared in the original Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie that launched the pivotal animated series. He was positioned as the major MacGuffin of the film, as Count Dooku tried to frame the Jedi for kidnapping Jabba’s son, while also using his Separatist connections to ally with Jabba’s traitorous uncle, Ziro, in bid to control the Outer Rim underworld. Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and new padawan Ahsoka Tano managed to save Rotta, foil Dooku’s plot, expose Ziro’s betrayal and win enough favor with Jabba to keep the Republic’s hyperspace lanes open and running in the region.

While Rotta has never been a major character in Star Wars, the mission of saving him did become a pivotal milestone in Star Wars, starting a long history between the Skywalkers and Jabba, which ultimately led to the brutal battles in Return of the Jedi‘s first act, which saw Luke Skywalker, Leia and their Rebel friends save Han Solo from his years being imprisoned by Jabba, and finally kill the notorious crime lord in a final battle over a Sarlacc Pit. Rotta obviously survived his father, and is, by the time of the New Republic Era (when The Mandalorian & Grogu takes place) a fully-grown gangster slug.