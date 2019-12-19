John Boyega Shares His Excitement Over the Opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is opening at Disneyland next week, and fans are eager to finally get the opportunity to visit the immersive attraction dedicated to the galaxy far, far away. The Disney World attraction in Florida is opening on August 29th, but Disneyland's version will be open for business on May 31st. One person involved in the opening is John Boyega, the actor best known for playing Finn in the newest trilogy. The actor took to Instagram today to share a photo of all the hardworking people who are making the new attraction possible.

"Meet the amazing cast of Batuu ready to give the fans all around the world the most immersive Star Wars experience! Star Wars #GalaxysEdge opens its doors in one week at @disneyland and don't you worry I'll be there to help guide you through one of the most insane rides! It was a pleasure to work with the team on this. Enjoy and may the force be with you x," Boyega wrote.

The above photo was taken by Josh D'Amaro, the president of the Disneyland Resort.

The Disney "cast members" who will be working at Galaxy's Edge having been an important part of promoting the new park. In fact, a video was released back in March of the park employees getting emotional over finding out they'll be working the new attractions.

Earlier this week, the official Disney Parks Blog shared images of new guidemaps that will help guests navigate the expansive area.

Many people commented on Boyega's photo, thanking him for giving a shoutout to the Disneyland cast members.

"You're always welcome on Batuu!! Pls come and visit us soon," @tiawhitlow wrote.

"You're the best, man. Thanks for acknowledging the cast and all the hard work they're doing!," @lindsayycat added.

"Wow I can't believe John Boyega posted a picture of me and my crew," @aliciakfarmer replied.

You can catch Boyega next in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is expected to hit theaters on December 20th.