Jon Cryer’s Daughter Crossed Star Wars With Narwhals And Now The Internet Wants A Nar Wars Spinoff

Who knew that Narwhals and Star Wars could be some a fantastic mix? Well, one person did, and that was Jon Cryer’s daughter, who created a comic book that crossed over the two unlikely worlds.

Cryer took the internet by storm when he shared an image of a comic book that his daughter created. He said “My daughter wrote her first comic book!! (It’s like Star Wars, but with Narwhals)”. As you can see in the cover, it features two Narwhals battling with lightsaber horns, and it is titled “Narwars: The Tale Of Narth Veader.

Yeah, the title is amazing in and of itself, as is the crazy idea of smashing up Narhwals with Star Wars. It’s not something we’d ever imagine, but Cryer’s daughter seems to have knocked it out of the park with her very first comic book.

My daughter wrote her first comic book!! (It’s like Star Wars, but with Narwhals) pic.twitter.com/rtkAvAEobA — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 1, 2019

Cryer also shared the first page of the story, which starts off like the classic Star Wars films we all know and love. It reads “In a galaxy far away there was a star, a Death Star, and the leader of this star was Narth Veader, and this is his story.”

Just to give you a taste…. Here’s page 1 of Nar Wars (Oops, did I put too many dots in the ellipses?) pic.twitter.com/R06gTsU1kk — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 2, 2019

Seriously, we need the rest of this comic now! You can check it out in the images above and below.

The comic immediately drew in fans, who couldn’t get enough of Narth Vader and this adorable take on the Star Wars mythos. You can see some of them below.

I never knew how much I needed this book until now — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) March 1, 2019

Who doesn’t love Star Wars AND narwhals? They are the unicorns of the sea, after all. — ConwayTitty (@crumbsandbums) March 1, 2019

SOLD, it’ll make millions, I’ll buy four copies. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 1, 2019

would like to option the movie rights — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 1, 2019

So, would you want to see Nar Wars? Let us know in the comments!

