Star Wars

The Internet Reacts to Jon Favreau’s New ‘Star Wars’ Television Series

Today, Star Wars’ galaxy far, far away just got a little bit bigger, with Jon Favreau being […]

By

Today, Star Wars‘ galaxy far, far away just got a little bit bigger, with Jon Favreau being brought on to write and executive produce a new live-action television series.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told StarWars.com. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Favreau chimed in saying, “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

While Favreau having a creative role in the Star Wars universe makes sense – he essentially spearheaded the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man and Iron Man 2, and has had roles in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Solo: A Star Wars Story – the response from Star Wars fans has been all over the map.

Sure, some are excited to see what Favreau will bring to Star Wars storytelling. But after recent updates about Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones‘ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, some are upset that yet another white guy is being chosen to bring these stories to life. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@ISnowNothin

@kaludiasays

@GotVideoFilms

@ReignOfApril

@kevvyko

@cmclymer

@TH0R0DINS0NS

@ThatLukeDavis

@ahoskareys

@iatethetv

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts