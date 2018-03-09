The Internet Reacts to Jon Favreau’s New ‘Star Wars’ Television Series

Today, Star Wars‘ galaxy far, far away just got a little bit bigger, with Jon Favreau being brought on to write and executive produce a new live-action television series.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told StarWars.com. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Favreau chimed in saying, “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

While Favreau having a creative role in the Star Wars universe makes sense – he essentially spearheaded the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man and Iron Man 2, and has had roles in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Solo: A Star Wars Story – the response from Star Wars fans has been all over the map.

Sure, some are excited to see what Favreau will bring to Star Wars storytelling. But after recent updates about Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones‘ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, some are upset that yet another white guy is being chosen to bring these stories to life. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@ISnowNothin

I’ve got mixed feelings about this to be sure, but I’m hoping he brings the heart, warmth and humanity that shines in his work from Elf, to Chef to the Jungle Book, and staffs the show with producers and writers who will provide new perspectives to LFL and SW. https://t.co/aD9XHEbCCS — The Great Muppet Jared (@ISnowNothin) March 8, 2018

@kaludiasays

Please PLEASE fill your episode directors chairs and writer’s room with women, POC, and LGBT people for this project. TRY. — Klaudia Amenábar #SWRepMatters (@kaludiasays) March 8, 2018

@GotVideoFilms

Can everyone stop losing their minds over Jon Favreau being hired to do a Star Wars show. It shouldn’t honestly matter what race or gender he is. If he’s the most qualified to do the series then he’s going to get the job and he’s a well known and overall pretty good director. — Calvbino (@GotVideoFilms) March 8, 2018

@ReignOfApril

Would love to see @Jon_Favreau commit to an #InclusionRider for this series. That is how allies do the work: they open the door for others using the power and privilege they hold. #Akuarel can help. #OscarsSoWhite @Inclusionists https://t.co/bo2tWiYsrM — April (@ReignOfApril) March 8, 2018

@kevvyko

If anyone wants to know what white male privilege is tell them Jon Favreau directed Cowboys & Aliens and still went directly on to do massive Disney blockbusters and then a Star Wars show. — Timoski Chalet (@kevvyko) March 8, 2018

@cmclymer

I love Jon Favreau’s work, so this is not a knock on him, but @Disney announcing yet another white guy to head up a Star Wars project is pissing me off. And to make the announcement on #InternationalWomensDay is pretty tone-deaf overall. — Charlotte Clymer?️‍? (@cmclymer) March 8, 2018

@TH0R0DINS0NS

Maybe Hire some People who aren’t straight white guys ? Maybe Just Once ? — Tom™ // Comissions are Open (@TH0R0DINS0NS) March 8, 2018

@ThatLukeDavis

Jon Favreau coming to Star Wars was inevitable, excited!! — Luke Davis (@ThatLukeDavis) March 8, 2018

@ahoskareys

lucasfilm hire someone that isn’t a white male challenge — gillian (@ahsokareys) March 8, 2018

@iatethetv