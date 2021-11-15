Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie Reportedly Won’t Be Directed by Eternals Filmmaker Chloe Zhao

Earlier this month, rumors surfaced that Eternals director Chloé Zhao had been tapped to direct Kevin Feige’s Star Wars film, but now a new report suggests that may not be the case. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, insiders claim Zhao is not directing Feige’s Star Wars film or any film within the Star Wars franchise, countering reports from One Take News and Cinelinx last week.



The idea of Zhao helming a Star Wars film is something that has been kicked around for a little bit among fans. Zhao has often expressed interest in the franchise and just last month even admitted she’d be happy to involve herself in any project Marvel Studios head Feige enlisted her for.



“I would, I’ll do anything Kevin asked me to do,” Zhao shared with The Playlist in regards to her interest in such a project. During a conversation with Al Horner earlier this year, on the topic of Star Wars and her interest, Zhao joked, “Hmmmm. I have to tread very carefully with what I say here. Yes. Let’s just say, it’s a world I have so much reverence for because it was such an important part of my life.”



If the THR report is accurate and Zhao is not set to be part of a Star Wars project, that somewhat puts what we know – or at least think we know – about Feige’s Star Wars film back to zero. Feige has largely dodged questions about Star Wars at every turn, even noting at the Black Widow red carpet premiere vent that he was “hesitant” to talk about it, though he did at that time note his love for the franchise.



“I’m so hesitant to talk about it, that I’m not going to talk about it today,” he said at the time. “But I do love Star Wars. I’ve been to Star Wars Celebration! I think I’ve been to two of them, I think? Maybe three of them?”



As for the Star Wars film slate on the whole, there have been some recent and unexpected shifts. Last December it was confirmed that Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins would helm Star Wars: Rogue Squadron with a December 2023 release date. Now, it’s been reported that Jenkins’ schedule will prevent production on the film from beginning until 2022, which is likely to push that 2023 release date into the future. News on the television side of the Star Wars universe, however, has been a little more firm, with fans getting updates on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor,Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett as part of Disney+ Day on Friday.



Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars franchise.