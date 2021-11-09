Star Wars Rumor Claims Eternals Director Helming Kevin Feige’s Film

Ever since it was confirmed that Kevin Feige would be developing a film for the Star Wars franchise, fans have wondered which components of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be drawn to the galaxy far, far away, with the latest rumors about the project claiming that Eternals director Chloé Zhao has been tapped to direct the project. With Zhao having often expressed her interest in the Star Wars series, it’s easy to see why she would be the MCU filmmaker enlisted into the Star Wars franchise, but the authenticity of the reports from One Take News and Cinelinx imply that this is more than just conjecture.

Just last month, Zhao admitted that she would gladly get involved in any project Feige enlisted her for, while also noting her passion for the Star Wars franchise.

“I would, I’ll do anything Kevin asked me to do,” Zhao shared with The Playlist in regards to her interest in such a project. During a conversation with Al Horner earlier this year, on the topic of Star Wars and her interest, Zhao joked, “Hmmmm. I have to tread very carefully with what I say here. Yes. Let’s just say, it’s a world I have so much reverence for because it was such an important part of my life.”

With Eternals having just hit theater this past weekend, it might feel as though this is an unexpected decision for Zhao to jump right into another major, blockbuster franchise, but given that Eternals has been delayed a number of times, Zhao has had more than a year to contemplate what her next project would be. This also means that Feige’s film has potentially been gaining momentum over the past year, with the project possibly having made serious headway behind the scenes.

Interestingly, this week has seen some unexpected shifts in the slate of upcoming Star Wars films.

While Lucasfilm is understandably working on a number of projects at any given time, the studio confirmed last December that Patty Jenkins would helm Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which had a December 2023 release date. News broke recently that claimed Jenkins’ busy schedule would prevent that film from heading into production in 2022, making a 2023 release unlikely. This does mean that Lucasfilm and Disney now have a secured release date for a Star Wars film, with some fans sure to speculate that Feige’s film could end up taking this position.

