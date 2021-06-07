LEGO 75308 Star Wars R2-D2 Set Is Back in Stock

.

The 75308 LEGO R2-D2 Set isn't in the Ultimate Collectors Series, but it is definitely UCS-style with 2314-pieces and features like a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches and adjustable periscope, and a lightsaber that's hidden in the head. It also comes with a plaque, R2-D2 droid figure, and a Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick.

The new R2-D2 set sold out quickly when it first launched around Star Wars Day back in May, buy you have a second chance to grab it if you hurry. At the time of writing it's available to order here at LEGO.com for $199.99 with a free LEGO McLaren Elva bonus set (all LEGO purchases over $40 are eligible).

On a related note, LEGO recently released the 75296 Darth Vader Meditation Chamber set, and it can be reserved here at LEGO.com for $69.99 with a release date set for August 1st.

This is the first ever LEGO brick model of the Darth Vader meditation chamber. It features a chamber that opens and closes, along with a screen, control panels, rotating seat, nameplate and more. It also includes minifigures of Darth Vader and General Veers.

