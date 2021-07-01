LEGO 75308 Star Wars R2-D2 Set Is In Stock On Amazon and Walmart

.

The 75308 LEGO R2-D2 Set isn't in the Ultimate Collectors Series, but it is definitely UCS-style with 2314-pieces and features like a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches and adjustable periscope, and a lightsaber that's hidden in the head. It also comes with a plaque, R2-D2 droid figure, and a Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick.

The new R2-D2 set sold out quickly here at LEGO.com every time it was restocked, but the set has now opened up to additional retailers. At the time of writing, you can order it here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $199.99. It is currently unavailable here at Best Buy, but keep tabs on that link as a third option.

On a related note, LEGO recently released the 75296 Darth Vader Meditation Chamber set, and it can be reserved here at LEGO.com for $69.99 with a release date set for August 1st.

This is the first ever LEGO brick model of the Darth Vader meditation chamber. It features a chamber that opens and closes, along with a screen, control panels, rotating seat, nameplate and more. It also includes minifigures of Darth Vader and General Veers.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.