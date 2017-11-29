Here’s One Last Chance to Score Big LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Deals

LEGO is always one of the hottest toys of the holiday season, and Amazon has been running sales at a pretty regular clip. However, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, those sales are winding down. Today, Amazon is offering 10-50% off over 40 Star Wars LEGO sets, and you should probably get in on it while the getting is good. Here are some selections from the sale to get you started:

• LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75105: $111.99 - 25% off

• LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Walker 75153: $31.99 - 20% off

• LEGO Star Wars Poe's X-Wing Fighter 75102: $65.99 - 18% off

• LEGO Star Wars Yoda's Jedi Starfighter 75168: $19.99 - 20% off

• LEGO Star Wars Resistance X-Wing Fighter 75125: $7.19 - 28% off

• LEGO Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper 75114: $18.39 - 26% off

Head on over to Amazon to check out all of the sets in the LEGO Star Wars sale.