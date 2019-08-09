LEGO’s Star Wars and Harry Potter 2019 Advent Calendars Are Live

LEGO’s lineup of advent calendars for the 2019 Christmas season includes new spins on the usual suspects: Star Wars, Harry Potter, Friends, and City. As always, each set includes 24 surprise builds to uncover between December 1st and the 24th.

Pre-order links and a basic, official description for each of the advent calendars is listed below. We’ve kept it spoiler-free, but keep in mind that the Amazon product pages do include images of the contents. Note that the release date for all of these sets is September 1st, and you’ll want to reserve yours as quickly as possible. LEGO advent calendars are increasingly difficult to find the closer we get to December. You won’t be charged until they ship.

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 75964 Building Kit – 305 Piece ($39.99 – Pre-Order Here): Celebrate Christmas in the Wizard’s world with the magical LEGO Harry Potter 75964 Advent calendar. Behind each of the 24 doors is a different LEGO Harry Potter toy or figure. As the big day gets closer, kids can recreate happy Hogwarts holiday scenes with favorite characters—including Harry Potter, Ron Wesley and Hermione granger—and conjure up magical play through Christmas and beyond!

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 75245 Building Kit – 280 Piece ($39.99 – Pre-Order Here): Celebrate the Christmas countdown with the 75245 LEGO Star Wars kids’ Advent calendar 2019. Behind each door is a LEGO brick character, starship, vehicle or other themed collectibles, plus 2 exclusive, Christmas-themed LEGO figures. When all the doors have been opened, there’s even a foldout playmat with colorful Ahch-To Island scene for kids to play out epic Star Wars adventures. This great Christmas gift idea is a fun way to get fans of all ages excited about the holidays.

LEGO City Advent Calendar 60235 Building Kit – 234 Piece ($29.99 – Pre-Order Here): Give your child a fun way to get into the holiday spirit with the LEGO city 60235 Advent calendar playset. It has 24 different buildable presents, one for each day of the season, including a snowmobile, snow fort, curling set, fireplace, rocking chair, telescope and much more. This children’s Advent calendar includes 7 minifigures and a Husky dog figure.

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 41382 Building Kit – 330 Piece ($29.99 – Pre-Order Here): Help your little Builder get ready for Christmas with the LEGO friends 41382 Advent calendar. Slowly build the Christmas countdown for kids by letting them open a new door Each day. Behind the 24 doors of this holiday Advent calendar are cool, buildable gifts representing the world of Heartlake city. They will add festive cheer when displayed in the bedroom or, once tied with a ribbon, hanging on the tree. Includes a Mia mini-doll, plus 2 Penguins and 2 robot, a hamster and snowman figures.

On a related note, Funko’s lineup of 2019 Pocket Pop advent calendars is also available, with versions based on Marvel, Harry Potter, and Fortnite.

You can pre-order all of the Funko advent calendars right here with shipping slated for September/October. Inside that link you’ll also find the Harry Potter advent calendar from last year. Naturally, the full details are being kept under wraps to preserve the surprise, but it’s clear from the images that the Harry Potter version has a Yule Ball holiday theme. As for the Marvel version, it seems as though a classic theme is in the works with Iron Man, Thanos, Captain Marvel, Venom, Rocket Raccoon, and Captain Marvel Pocket Pops in the set of 24.

