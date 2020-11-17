LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Poster Is Just a Savage Insult to Luke Skywalker

✖

The "Skywalker Saga" might have officially drawn to a close with last year's The Rise of Skywalker, but the Star Wars galaxy still has a lot more stories left to tell. In addition to the Season 2 premiere of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV series, Disney+ subscribers can also expect a much more lighthearted take on the saga, in the form of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. The streaming service recently revealed the first teaser poster for the series, which includes a delightfully-macabre homage to Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader's iconic confrontation in The Empire Strikes Back. The poster shows a LEGO hand wrapped in a festive bow, with a caption indicating that it's a gift from Vader to Luke.

This Life Day is extra special. The LEGO @StarWars Holiday Special is streaming Nov. 17 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/zjL3glpRsi — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 15, 2020

The visual is definitely macabre when you think of the live-action implications of it, when Vader chopped off Luke's hand just as he was telling him his true parentage. But you have to admit, the joke is undeniably a hilarious thing in LEGO format, and it also seems to indicate the kind of humor that fans could possible expect from the special.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will see the return of multiple actors from the Star Wars universe, with Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers), all reprising their roles in LEGO form.

You can check out the official description of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special below!

“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?"

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is produced by Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. The project is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are also executive producers.

Are you excited to see the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will arrive on Disney+ on November 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.