LEGO Star Wars Releases New Short to Celebrate the Force

LEGO Star Wars got in on the May the 4th celebrations with a new video short. LEGO and Star Wars have collaborated for many years, with several video games and animated projects used as examples. So of course, with Thursday, May 4th celebrating all things Star Wars, it's only natural to see LEGO put out a new 2-minute video taking fans back to the final moments in Return of the Jedi after the Rebellion defeated the evil Empire. Everyone's partying and having a good time on Endor, except for a few Ewoks who stir up a little mischief.

While everyone is having a good time around the bonfire, Princess Leia finds an Ewok sulking off by itself. The Ewok seems fascinated with the fireworks going off in the sky from the Rebellion ships, and tries to light its own firework on the ground. Unfortunately, the firework flies horizontally instead of vertically and crashes into a stormtrooper speed bike. Leia eventually turns to Luke for help, and he uses the force to disassemble and reassemble an X-Wing, taking the Ewoks on a flight to light their own fireworks that take the shape of the Death Star.

Mark Hamill Celebrates Carrie Fisher's Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Fisher got her long overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day. Fisher passed away in 2016 at age 60, so her daughter Billie Lourd accepted the star on her behalf. This marks the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The event took place at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles Thursday morning and featured a lovely speech by Lourd as well as her "space uncle," Mark Hamill. The Luke Skywalker actor celebrated his longtime costar on Instagram before attending the event and sharing kind words about her.

"May The Fourth Be Carrie Frances Fisher Day As She Receives Her Richly-Deserved⭐️ On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame," Hamill wrote. "I am so happy to be here with Billie and so many of my Star Wars colleagues," Hamill said during the ceremony. "I met Carrie when she was 19 years old," he shared. "Every expectation I had was just obliterated, she was so caring, so funny, so adorable, so wise beyond her years. I just couldn't believe it. And brutally frank. She started telling me stories, intimate stories about her family.

"I mean, these are things I probably would not tell friends unless I knew them for years. But that was Carrie. She also had a wisdom that was far beyond what a 19-year-old was expected to have," Hamill continued. "I'm so please that we're here to honor her legacy and accomplishments."