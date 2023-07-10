Star Wars: Ahsoka LEGO Set Hints at Rebels Character Redesign

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A Star Wars: Ahsoka LEGO set has revealed a small but significant tweak to the design of a Star Wars Rebels character appearing in the upcoming Disney+ series. Jacen Syndulla, the son of rebel leader Hera Syndulla and Kanan Jarrus, the late Jedi Knight formerly known as Caleb Dume, is one of a handful of LEGO minifigures included in the LEGO Star Wars: Ahsoka Ghost & Phantom II play set (which happens to be available to pre-order now), along with General Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, First Officer Hawkins, and Chopper. Attentive Star Wars fans pouring over the LEGO set's packaging will notice that Jacen's hair color looks different than during his appearance in Star Wars Rebels.

In Jacen's one appearance in Star Wars Rebels, during the epilogue of the series finale episode "Family Reunion -- and Farewell," he had green hair, likely the result of his hybrid human-Twilek heritage since the hue nearly matched that of Hera's skin. However, the LEGO set shows Jacen with brown hair.

(Photo: LEGO Star Wars: Ahsoka Ghost & Phantom II promotional image. Jacen is on the bottom right, next to the droid Chopper.)

There are several possible explanations for the change. We don't know much about human-Twi'lek hybrids, but Jacen appeared to favor his human side more than other hybrids in the Star Wars canon. It could be that his green hair changed colors naturally over time. Otherwise, Jacen's hair may be artificially colored brown, either as an aesthetic choice or because he's trying to hide his heritage or identity for reasons that have not been revealed.

Alternatively, it may be a behind-the-scenes logistical issue that led to Jacen's new hair color, similar to the one that led to Luke Skywalker getting a green lightsaber in Return of the Jedi. Perhaps a future Disney Gallery about Star Wars: Ahsoka's production will offer some insight.

Jacen Syndulla's Star Wars Future

Interestingly -- and this is very likely coincidental -- Jacen's new hair makes him resemble artistic depictions of another Star Wars character named Jacen. That character is Jacen Solo from the Star Wars Legends expanded universe continuity. Like Jacen Syndulla, Jacen Solo was also the child of a rebel pilot and a Jedi -- Han Solo and Leia Organa-Solo. Jacen Solo ultimately fell to the dark side and became the Sith Lord called Darth Caedus in an arc similar to Han and Leia's canon son, Kylo Ren. Do the similarities between the two Jacens end with their name, hair, and parents' occupations? That seems to be the case, as Dave Filoni previously told io9 that he chose Jacen's name somewhat haphazardly as a nod to Jacen Solo, but before he ever expected to have the opportunity to bring the character back for more stories.

"It seemed, in a very small way, naming him 'Jacen' was a way to honor the expanded universe character of Jacen Solo who just really isn't there anymore as the timelines have changed," Filoni said. "I thought that's a little bit of a wink to people that I know that was an important character. And maybe, in some way, that lives on through this character. I don't know yet."

Star Wars: Ahsoka Cast and Release Date

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Star Wars: Ahsoka debuts on August 23rd on Disney+. Star Wars Rebels is streaming now on Disney+, though Dave Filoni says viewers won't need to have seen the show to enjoy Ahsoka (he suggested some episodes to watch anyway).