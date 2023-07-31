Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On August 1st, 2023

Nearly 100 new LEGO sets will launch on August 1st, 2023. These are the best of the bunch.

By Sean Fallon

August 2023 is going to be a big month for new LEGO releases, with nearly 100 new sets launching across themes that include Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, and much more. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section.  After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. However, if you're looking best stuff, you'll find our picks below. 

Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET July 31st / August 1st. You can take advantage of LEGO VIP offers by signing up for a free account right here

lego-yavin.jpg

Star Wars LEGO Sets / August 2023: 

  • 75365 Yavin 4 Rebel Base / $169.99 – See at LEGO.com
  • 75360 Yoda's Jedi Starfighter / $34.99 – See at LEGO.com
  • 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack / $19.99 – See at LEGO.com:
  • LEGO Star Wars Mechs – Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and Stormtrooper / $15.99 each – See at LEGO.com
  • Check out more upcoming Star Wars LEGO releases right here.
lego-captain-america-shield-set.jpg

Marvel LEGO Sets / August 2023

lego-batmobile-joker.jpg

DC LEGO Sets / August 2023

76224 Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase / $47.99 – See at LEGO.com
76259 Batman Construction Figure / $32.99 – See at LEGO.com
76264 Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs. The Joker / $26.99 – See at LEGO.com
76265 Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker / $37.99 – See at LEGO.com

lego-dry-bowser.jpg

Super Mario LEGO Sets / August 2023

sonics-green-hill-zone-loop-challenge.jpg

'

Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO Sets / August 2023

lego-himeji-castle.jpg


LEGO Architecture and Icons / August 2023

Again, the LEGO sets listed above are only a fraction of what will be released at midnight ET on August 1st, so head here in the "Coming Soon" section and here in the "Available Now" section for more. 

