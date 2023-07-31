Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On August 1st, 2023
Nearly 100 new LEGO sets will launch on August 1st, 2023. These are the best of the bunch.
August 2023 is going to be a big month for new LEGO releases, with nearly 100 new sets launching across themes that include Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, and much more. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. However, if you're looking best stuff, you'll find our picks below.
Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET July 31st / August 1st. You can take advantage of LEGO VIP offers by signing up for a free account right here.
Star Wars LEGO Sets / August 2023:
- 75365 Yavin 4 Rebel Base / $169.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 75360 Yoda's Jedi Starfighter / $34.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack / $19.99 – See at LEGO.com:
- LEGO Star Wars Mechs – Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and Stormtrooper / $15.99 each – See at LEGO.com
- Check out more upcoming Star Wars LEGO releases right here.
Marvel LEGO Sets / August 2023:
- Marvel Captain America Shield LEGO Set (76262) / $199.99 – See at LEGO.com
- The Amazing Spider-Man LEGO Art Set (31209) / $199.99 – See at LEGO.com
- Spider-Man Final Battle (76261) / $109.99 – See at LEGO.com
- Endgame Final Battle (76266) / $99.99 – See at LEGO.com
- Wolverine's Adamantium Claws (76250) / $69.99 – See at LEGO.com
- Venomized Groot (76249) / $49.99 – See at LEGO.com
- Wolverine Construction Figure (76257) / $32.99 – See at LEGO.com
- Captain America Construction Figure (76258) / $32.99 – See at LEGO.com
- Iron Man Hulkbuster vs. Thanos (76263) / $26.99 – See at LEGO.com
DC LEGO Sets / August 2023:
76224 Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase / $47.99 – See at LEGO.com
76259 Batman Construction Figure / $32.99 – See at LEGO.com
76264 Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs. The Joker / $26.99 – See at LEGO.com
76265 Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker / $37.99 – See at LEGO.com
Super Mario LEGO Sets / August 2023:
- 71423 Super Mario Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set / $109.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 71425 Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set / $109.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 71424 Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set / $59.99 – See at LEGO.com and Amazon
- 71421 Dixie Kong's Jungle Jam Expansion Set / $26.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 71420 Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set / $10.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 71427 Larry's and Morton's Airships Expansion Set / $79.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 71422 Picnic at Mario's House Expansion Set / $37.99 – See at LEGO.com
'
Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO Sets / August 2023:
- 76993 Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot / $59.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 76990 Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge / $34.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 76991 Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane / $39.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 76992 Amy's Animal Rescue Island / $49.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 76994 Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge / $99.99 – See at LEGO.com
LEGO Architecture and Icons / August 2023:
- 21060 Himeji Castle / $159.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 10315 Tranquil Garden / $109.99 – See at LEGO.com
- 10321 Corvette / $149.99 / Launches on August 4 – See at LEGO.com
Again, the LEGO sets listed above are only a fraction of what will be released at midnight ET on August 1st, so head here in the "Coming Soon" section and here in the "Available Now" section for more.0comments