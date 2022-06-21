LEGO Star Wars The Justifier and AT-TE Walker Sets Are Launching Soon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As part of their LEGO Con 2022 reveal event that took place this past weekend, two new LEGO Star Wars set were unveiled – the 75323 The Justifier from The Bad Batch Disney+ animated series and the 75337 AT-TE Walker from Revenge of the Sith with Cad Bane and Commander Cody minfigures in tow. Both Star Wars LEGO sets are outlined below, and they are set to launch at 9pm PT / 12am ET on July 31st / August 1st. Mark your calendars now.

LEGO Star Wars 75323 The Justifier (1022 pieces / $169.99) – Order at LEGO.com on August 1st: Cad Bane's starship, The Justifier is recreated in LEGO form with features that include a rear engine that folds up and down for flight and landing, a detailed cockpit, spring-loaded shooters on the wingtips and a 'laser' jail cell to imprison Omega. Minifigures include Cad Bane, Omega, Fennec Shand and Hunter along with a Todo 360 LEGO droid figure.

LEGO Star Wars 75337 AT-TE Walker (1082 pieces /$139.99) – Order at LEGO.com on August 1st: The AT-TE Walker Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith LEGO set features posable legs, a 360-degree-rotating elevating heavy blaster cannon with 2 stud shooters, a detachable minifigure cockpit and 2 detailed cabins with space for up to 7 LEGO minifigures. Five minifigures are included – Commander Cody, a 212th Clone Gunner, and three 212th Clone Troopers. Three Battle Droid LEGO figures and a buildable Dwarf Spider Droid are also included.

If you missed out on the LEGO Con 2022 festivities, you can get caught up with the show in its entirety right here. Other notable reveals from LEGO Con 2022 include the 76218 Marvel's Sanctum Sanctorum set ($249.99), 10305 LEGO Icons Lion Knights' Castle ($399.99), and 10497 LEGO Icons Galaxy Explorer ($99.99).