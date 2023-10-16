LEGO Star Wars UCS Landspeeder Set Deal Is Better Than Prime Day

LEGO revealed the 75341 Luke Skywalker's X-34 Landspeeder set as part of their Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) in 2022 with features that include 1,890 pieces and minfigures of Luke and C-3PO. If you haven't picked it up yet, now would be the best time ever. It's on sale here on Amazon for $150 (37% off), which is a full $42 cheaper than it was for last week's Prime Day deal.

The LEGO UCS 75341 Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder set is based on the vehicle from A New Hope, and features a two-seater cockpit, exposed turbine engine, curved cockpit windscreen, an exclusive C-3PO minifigure (with 2K moulded legs and a side print), and a display stand with plaque. It will measure over 19-inches long when complete. You can take a closer look at the details in the gallery below.

LEGO set designer César Carvalhosa Soares had the following to say about the project:

"It's been an amazing adventure creating Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder in LEGO brick form. It is such an iconic vehicle in the Star Wars saga. We've ensured no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches. The finished product makes an incredible display and is the perfect addition to the UCS collection."