Epic Avengers Tower LEGO Set With 31 Minifigures Is On Sale Now Along With Black Friday Deals

Marvel fans have been asking LEGO for a serious Avengers Tower LEGO set for ages, and today they finally delivered – and then some. The 76269 Avengers Tower is a record breaker on multiple levels. For starters, it will be the largest Marvel LEGO set ever at 5,201 pieces, far surpassing sets like Daily Bugle and Sanctum Sanctorum. It will stand over 35-inches tall, which also makes it the tallest LEGO brick-built skyscraper ever made. Finally, it will include an absolutely ridiculous 31 minifigures (including the first Kevin Feige!), the most of any set to date.

At the time of writing, they were still available to order right here at LEGO.com priced at $499.99. Keep in mind that from 24-27th November LEGO Insiders members will receive a free LEGO Marvel Taxi set which includes an iconic New York yellow taxi and four minifigures including Black Panther, a taxi driver and two outriders when they purchase the LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower. You can sign up for LEGO Insiders program right here (free to join) to get additional perks on purchases from LEGO, including additional Black Friday offers. You can shop all of the LEGO Black Fridfay deals right here. Amazon also has a Black Friday sale on LEGO sets going that you should check out. All of the details you need about the Avengers Tower set can be found below.

Additional minifigures include superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Falcon, Vision, and Hulk (BigFig), villains like Loki and Ultron, and supporting characters like SHIELD Agents, Chitauri, Nick Fury, Pepper Pots, Dr, Cho, and Tony Stark's Dum-E hydraulic arm robot.

The Avengers Tower will feature full brick-built interiors that capture moments from the Infinity Saga on every floor, like Captain America fighting himself in Avengers: Endgame (which explains why two Cap minifigures are included). You can take a closer look in the image gallery below.

You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.