Lucasfilm Reveals When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Takes Place in the Skywalker Saga Timeline

When Disneyland guests visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, they’ll be immersed in the galaxy far, far away as participants in the struggle between light and dark, with the conflict of the First Order against the Resistance playing out before their eyes. Because of this setting, many fans have questions about when the storylines at Black Spire Outpost actually take place. And now that the park is open, we finally have some confirmations.

The new park at Disneyland offers some hints about what fans can expect, because it’s the first Star Wars narrative we’ve seen set after Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This means that it’s the next canon event to take place in the galaxy, setting up Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

This is a practical choice for the franchise as they decided to set Black Spire Outpost and its new planet Batuu in the ongoing narrative. By focusing on the sequel trilogy, Disney Parks isn’t caught up in the vast continuity or a beloved location already established on film. And when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concludes the ongoing saga, they’ll still have a pocket of time established to continue fleshing out their own narrative.

The ride of Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is also confirmed to take place after Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as Chewbacca travels to Batuu in search of help repairing the iconic starship after the skirmish against the First Order.

There, Chewie partners up with Hondo Ohnaka who manages to exchange the services of the Falcon by offering to make the repairs. That’s where the guests come in as pilots, engineers, and gunners onboard the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. With some of Chewie’s council, the group embark on a mission to steel the fuel necessary to jump to lightspeed, Coaxium, which played heavily into the plot Solo: A Star Wars Story.

All in all, Galaxy’s Edge is proving to be an immersive experience for fans of the sequel trilogy, and it will be interesting to see how this expansion of Disney Parks evolves after the final film in the saga premieres.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open in Disneyland Park, and will open in Walt Disney World later in August.