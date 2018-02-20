Lupita Nyong’o Confirms Return For Star Wars Episode VIII

Lupita Nyong’o will be reprising her role as the adorable not to mention knowledgeable pirate Maz Kanata in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII.

The talented actress appeared on Live with Kelly & Michael, and when Strahan asked her if she would be in the next Star Wars, she answered with a resounding “yes.”

When they showed her character on screen, Kelly chimed in with “a real departure from how you typically look, but still stylish. Did you notice she’s wearing a necklace and she’s got a cute hat on.”

She’s right you know. With eyes like that, I imagine your accessory game needs to be on point. The character wasn’t in the film as much as I would’ve liked, so hopefully she will have an increased presence in Episode VIII.