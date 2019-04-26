MAD producer/writer/voice talent and Robot Chicken contributor Kevin Shinick is set to be inducted into the 501st Legion later this month at Meltdown Comics, according to a statement from his publicist. Shinick, who has also recently written a pair of issues for Avenging Spider-Man, recently won an Annie Award for his work on the Robot Chicken DC Comics Special. He was nominated twice in that category, so in order to win for Robot Chicken, he had to beat himself out for MAD. He also recently began a guest-starring arc in the pilot of David E Kelly’s medical drama for TNT, Monday Mornings, along with Spider-Man 2 villain Alfred Molina, Ving Rhames and Battlestar Galactica‘s Jamie Bamber. His second episode airs February 25th.
MAD and Robot Chicken’s Shinick To Be Inducted into 501st Legion
