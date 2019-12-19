Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to George Lucas in Honor of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Release

✖

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters tonight, which means the film's cast has been busy promoting the final installment to the Skywalker Saga. Mark Hamill, who has been playing Luke Skywalker since the franchise's inception in 1977, has taken the opportunity to thank some important people on social media this week. First, he gave a sincere thanks to all of the fans, and now he's paying tribute to the man who made it all possible: George Lucas. Hamill took to Twitter to post some photos of himself with Lucas and thank the creator for casting him all those years ago.

As #TheRiseOfSykwalker arrives in theaters, let's not forget that it all started in the imagination of just 1 man: GEORGE LUCAS. He alone created that galaxy far, far away that has inspired generations. Then, he let me be a part of it & changed my life forever...#ALifetimeOfLuke pic.twitter.com/0HPUUrInUj — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 18, 2019

"As #TheRiseOfSykwalker arrives in theaters, let's not forget that it all started in the imagination of just 1 man: GEORGE LUCAS. He alone created that galaxy far, far away that has inspired generations. Then, he let me be a part of it & changed my life forever... #ALifetimeOfLuke," Hamill wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

"We owe George everything," @LaurenGallaway wrote.

"We love you Mark! Forever the only one Luke Skywalker," @Manu_Pan86 added.

"George also changed my life forever & I will forever be grateful to him for providing me #ALifetimeOfLuke," @HamillSkywalkr replied.

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in Star Wars.

"I sure hope so," he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. "Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I'm involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you're a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theatres everywhere on December 20th.