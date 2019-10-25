Mark Hamill Shares Fan’s Reaction to Star Wars Trailer, Reveals He Used to Argue with Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford on Set

✖

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released earlier this week, which means fans across the Internet have posted their reaction videos to the new footage. Earlier this year, YouTuber Eric Butts made headlines when his emotional reaction to the first trailer caught the attention of many people, including some incredibly cruel trolls. Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker, was one of the many people to come to the fan's defense. Now, Hamill is showing his support for Butts once again by posting his reaction to the latest trailer. In the tweet, Hamill also shared a fun set story that features Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and George Lucas.

Whenever Harrison, Carrie & I would argue about something in a scene, George would tell us: "It's only a movie."

Watching this man's reaction reminds me that to countless fans around the world, it's much, much more than we ever dreamed it was. #UltraPassionateFan 😍 https://t.co/0pfilI1nRl — Mark Hamillween (@HamillHimself) October 24, 2019

Hamill isn't the only Star Wars actor to share fan reactions to the new trailer. John Boyega, who plays Finn in the newest trilogy, also posted an emotional video featuring fans.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill's return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he'll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.