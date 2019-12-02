Mark Hamill Trolls John Boyega Over Losing His Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Script

Last week it was revealed that despite the extreme measures of security taken on all of the films, the unthinkable happened with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the screenplay leaked. Director and co-writer J.J. Abrams confirmed the news, revealing that a completed script for the film found its way onto eBay after a cast member accidentally left it in a place where it was found and taken by someone not associated with the film. Following this reveal, co-star John Boyega announced in an interview that it was his script that was taken and then sold online, luckily for the actor a representative from Disney was able to buy the script so that it returned to the hands it belonged to and not someone eager to spoil the sequel. Naturally this has turned into many people online and in the Star Wars cast poking a little fun at Boyega.

What began as a post poking fun at President Donald Trump and his Rocky-themed photo, turned into a Jedi-like dunk from Hamill on Boyega. The young actor retweeted a message from Hamill originally, only to have Skywalker himself rub it in his face once again that he lost his script from the sequel.

Son👀👀👀- I only posted this to distract from the story of someone who moved apartments after leaving a #StarWars script under their bed. It was later sold on Ebay. What kind of halfwit would do that?!!🤣

I’ll DM you when they find the bonehead who would do such a thing.💖- dad https://t.co/YB5FRQK5hO — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 2, 2019

“Let me tell you how all this went down,” Boyega recapped. “It was actually from my apartment. I was moving apartments and I left my script under my bed. I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna leave it under my bed, when I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it and then move.’ But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit, and the script, it just stayed there. And then, a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script, and then puts it on eBay for like, £65. The person didn’t know the true value.”

While the script was ultimately reclaimed by Disney-owned Lucasfilm before it could be sold through the online retailer. That close-call wasn’t planned by Abrams, who recently acknowledged the process on the Skywalker Saga-ending Rise of Skywalker was less secretive than his approach to The Force Awakens:

“But I do feel about this movie, because it is the end of something everyone knows — I don’t want to be coy. I feel very confident about what the movie is,” Abrams told Uproxx. “And I feel like we’ve found a way to do something that doesn’t need — and I don’t feel the need — to do smoke and mirrors at all on this.”

