Marvel Fans React to Kevin Feige Producing a Star Wars Movie

Nobody was expecting Star Wars to steal the show late Wednesday night as news broke that Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige would be producing a film in the franchise. Fans are rightfully a little bewildered by the report, and many are wondering if this could spell a dramatic shift in how the MCU looks going forward. After all, any time the head man is away from Marvel could lead to a number of different outcomes for the studio.

Yes, this is all happening, and it feels pretty strange that the man behind a lot of Marvel Studios‘ recent wins is basically crossing over to whole other section of the company for a project. But, with that track record, the hype will be real for whatever that movie ends up being in the long run. So, now fans are just going to have to sit tight with the information that whatever this project will be is coming soon with little to no details on story or stars yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans will also remember that rumors were circling last year that Feige would end up doing just this. An industry newsletter discussed a sort of plan where the Marvel Studios boss would go over to Star Wars and lead the sort of move forward that he spurred on over at Marvel. Now, that didn’t happen last year, but the man himself addressed tose rumors last summer.

Feige told the press during an Ant-Man and The Wasp press junket that the only thing he was planning on doing around Star Wars was playing with action figures in his backyard. And still, here we are just a year later and news breaks that he’s producing a film in the series. Now, that doesn’t mean that he had any previous knowledge of the situation, but someone at the top wants that success over at Marvel to weave itself into Star Wars.

Some fans still don’t feel like Star Wars is in a great place despite the strong box office numbers for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars story have been a bit divisive among the fans. Still, with Disney+ on the horizon to kick the property into a new era, and the current trilogy wrapping in December, it could be time for something new. Check out how Marvel fans are handling the news below:

So that’s what Sony meant about Spider-Man…

Kevin Feige is too busy for #Sony because he is making a #StarWars movie pic.twitter.com/CVuV1a99I9 — :flag-pr:SkywalkerEd:flag-pr: (@EzSkyW) September 26, 2019

Everybody take a DEEP breath

People, realize Kevin Feige is a PRODUCER and Rian is a DIRECTOR/WRITER



Kevin coming in doesn’t take anything away from Rian Johnson. Remember JJ Abrams produced TLJ Rian works well with large scale movie producers



This is a next step for getting Rian’s film made pic.twitter.com/BneKqc9BZY — Ally (@starcrossreylos) September 26, 2019

Someone was bound to ask for it…

Do it Kevin Feige pic.twitter.com/HVBbyApYKS — Johnnyboy (@Johnnyboy194) September 26, 2019

THIS IS NOT A DRILL

WTF?!?!? IS THIS ACTUALLY REAL?!?! pic.twitter.com/2PMTAYEPr1 — Tn_167 | Mysterio IS the TRUTH!!! (@tn2001_tn) September 26, 2019

PURE joy

Loki really said it best: