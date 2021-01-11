Marvel's Kevin Feige Dodges Star Wars Movie Rumors

✖

Marvel's Kevin Feige has a Star Wars movie project in the works, and he's trying hard to keep it secret. While 2020 provided Feige with a big buffer zone between himself and the press, it's back to work in 2021, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets back in motion with the release of WandaVision on Disney+ this week. When asked for an update on his upcoming Star Wars project, Kevin Feige would only say that "everything you’ve heard about that has been leaked. It’s not stuff that we’ve officially announced or gotten into." Classic Jedi mind trick answer, from the master of Marvel movie secrets.

Here's the full quote from Kevin Feige, when Variety asked about the recent rumor that Loki writer Michael Waldron is also working on his Star Wars movie:

"We’re thinking that we’re not — that is, um — everything you’ve heard about that has been leaked. It’s not stuff that we’ve officially announced or gotten into. So, suffice to say, the focus is on all the number of Marvel things we’re working on. The what, where, when and how of that [“Star Wars” movie], I don’t know. I’m excited for “The Book of Boba Fett,” and the “Rogue One” show, and the Obi-Wan show, and Patty’s movie, and Taika’s movie. [Smiles] After “Thor: Love and Thunder,” of course."

Star Wars and/or Marvel fans have had some questions about Kevin Feige's Star Wars film with good reason. As Feige indicated, there's never been any official word from Disney/Lucasfilm that Feige's film project actually exists. In fact, one reason fans have been asking some new questions about it, is that Disney recently unveiled an entire new slate of upcoming Star War TV and movie projects - many of which you just saw Feige promote (always conducting the hype train). And yet, that big slate of Star Wars releases didn't include Feige's film, and the studio didn't even confirm it as in the works. To be fair, that omission wasn't limited to Feige; we also didn't get any new word on Rian Johnson's possible next Star Wars movie project, which has also been rumored for some time.

None of this should be surprising, though. Kevin Feige basically pioneered the modern form of marketing, promoting, and maintaining secrecy over big blockbuster franchises. If he takes on a Star Wars project, we won't know a thing about it until he wants us to. Not even the title.

Star Wars and Marvel will both continue on Disney+ in 2021.