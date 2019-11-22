Meme Comparing Paul Rudd and Baby Yoda Goes Viral

Paul Rudd has been a part of many iconic movies throughout his career from Clueless to Wet Hot American Summer, but he’s known best to Marvel fans for playing Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the MCU. The actor might shrink down and grow in size on the big screen, but he’s actually got a superpower in real life, too: he doesn’t seem to age. The actor turned 50 earlier this year, and the Internet could not get over how well he’s aged. That brings us to The Mandalorian, the new series from Disney+ that introduced a new character that’s taking the Internet by storm. In the show’s pilot, the Mandalorian encounters his newest bounty, which turns out to be a baby who is the same unknown species as Yoda. These particular creatures age at a different rate than humans, which means “Baby Yoda” is actually 50-years-old. That prompted Rachel Paige, associate editor at Marvel.com, to compare the two ageless cuties.

Paul Rudd and Baby Yoda are both 50 years old pic.twitter.com/2c2rEsaMJq — Rachel Paige+ (@rachmeetsworld) November 20, 2019

“Paul Rudd and Baby Yoda are both 50 years old,” she wrote.

The post has since gone viral, earning over 165,000 likes so far.

Today saw the release of the third episode of The Mandalorian, “The Sin,” which revealed Baby Yoda’s sex as well as a hint to The Client’s possible bad intentions.

As for Rudd, word recently surfaced that Ant-Man 3 would soon be put into development. It’s expected to lock down one of Marvel’s available dates in 2022 and will enter production sometime after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Each of the films is expected to start shooting principal photography within the next several months.

As far as a potential storyline goes, Ant-Man and the Wasp opened up a whole new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the in-depth exploration of the Quantum Realm. Director Peyton Reed has said he’s aware of the box he and his team opened up with the sequel, sharing with us it’s something he’d love to further explore in a future entry into the franchise.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie,” Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. “In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground.”

He added, “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+. Ant-Man 3 does not yet have a release date.

