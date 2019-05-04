New Born Babies Getting Star Wars Hats On May The Fourth

Today is a fun and special day for Star Wars fans, who are ringing in May the Fourth in any number of ways. May the Fourth has become a bit of a national holiday to Star Wars fans, and that now applies to newborn Star Wars as well. One hospital is celebrating in a fun and adorable way, giving crocheted Star Wars hats to newborn babies, and the celebration is just as adorable as you might expect.

As you can see in the video below, newborns in this hospital are getting one of several crocheted Star Wars hats. Those hats include ones themed after R2-D2, Yoda, Princess Leia, an Ewok, a Stormtrooper, and finally BB-8. They are behind cute and you can see all of them in the video below.

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU: In honor of Star Wars Day, this hospital is putting adorable knitted hats on newborn babies to represent the characters ⭐️ https://t.co/Vsjq4iZi84 pic.twitter.com/XRFZGzzq3h — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 4, 2019

You can also thank Star Wars for an increase in new baby names, as there are way more Kylo and Rey’s in the world thanks to the success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. You can expect that to only increase once Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters.

That film will be the epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga, though as the name suggests, that doesn’t mean the name won’t live on in some form or fashion. There’s plenty of theories out there already, but we hope we find out more concrete information soon.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Carrie Fisher (Leia), Billy Dee Williams (Lando), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Keri Russell (Zorii), Billie Lourd (Lieutenant Connix), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Jimmy Vee (R2-D2), Naomi Ackie (Jannah), and Dave Chapman and Brian Herring (BB-8).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

