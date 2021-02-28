New Star Wars 2021 LEGO Sets Launch Tonight

On New Year's Day, LEGO debuted a ton of new sets for 2021, including four in the Star Wars lineup. Three additional sets are about to join them with availability beginning tomorrow, March 1st. Below you'll find a breakdown of these new Star Wars LEGO sets, along with prices and links where they can be ordered.

The biggest of the three new Star Wars LEGO sets is the #75302 Imperial Shuttle, which will be available to order here at LEGO.com for $69.99. It includes 660 pieces along with Darth Vader, Imperial Officer, and Luke Skywalker minifigures. The shuttle features two stud shooters and a cockpit that opens to accommodate 2 minifigs.

Next up we have the #75298 AT-AT vs. Tauntaun Microfighters set, which will be available to order here at LEGO.com for $19.99. It clocks in at 205 pieces with stud-shooting Luke Skywalker and AT-AT Driver minifigures. The AT-AT Walker and Tauntaun are quick builds that are posable for play.

Finally, there's the #75297 Resistance X-Wing which will be available to order here at LEGO.com for $19.99. It includes 60 pieces with a Poe Dameron minifigure and a BB-8 LEGO figure. Poe fits perfectly in the cockpit while BB-8 goes along for the ride in the back. The wings even fold out for flight mode.

Again, all of the LEGO sets listed above will be available to order via their respective links starting on March 1st.

