LEGO 2021 Sets Arrive Tonight: Botanical Collection, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and More

When the clock strikes midnight tonight, we'll finally put 2020 behind us and look forward to better times ahead. One of the first positive things that's happening in 2021 is the release of new LEGO sets, including the introduction of The Botanical Collection as well as fun additions to lineups like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney, Super Mario, and more. In fact, over 100 new LEGO products are set to launch on New Year's Day, and your guide to the best of these new releases can be found right here. In the gallery below you'll find a breakdown of our standout picks for the 2021 LEGO lineup along with links where they can be ordered or pre-ordered. Note that these sets are expected to launch at 9pm PST / 12am EST tonight December 31st / January 1st. The list below is only a fraction of the new releases that LEGO has planned for New Year's Day. You can browse the complete lineup of new LEGO sets right here. While you're at it, you might want to check to see if LEGO has any offers or freebies planned alongside these releases. Current LEGO offers and promotions can be found here.

LEGO Harry Potter LEGO 2021 Harry Potter Sets: The standout offering in LEGO's new Harry Potter lineup for 2021 is the addition of the 31201 Hogwarts Crest set to their Art collection. Each set includes a whopping 4249 pieces that you can use to build the Hogwarts crest of your choice - Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw - in a brick-built frame that's suitable for hanging on the wall. You can order the Hogwarts Crests set here for $119.99, but you'll need to pick up four if you want to display all of the crests at the same time. The remaining sets in the Harry Potter lineup are small brick-built book-themed playsets that open to reveal a Hogwarts class - Charms, Herbology, Potions, and Transfiguration - in progress. Each set costs $29.99, and can be ordered here.

LEGO Police Station 10278 Police Station: The most expensive New Year's LEGO release is the 2923-piece Police Station set, which includes three floors full of detail and five minifigures. Will there be donuts? You bet - note that a donut shop is located right next to the police station on the first floor. You can order the Police Station set right here for $199.99. From the description: "Escape into a delicious world of deceit, detection and donuts with this LEGO® Police Station (10278) model. Enjoy hours of immersive building as you create the three-floor police station. See the brick-built staircase wind through detailed floors that can be removed to let you explore inside. Next door is a donut shop brimming with treats and, to the other side, a newspaper kiosk."

LEGO Disney LEGO 2021 Disney Sets: The standout release in LEGO's first Disney sets for 2021 is the 31202 Mickey and Minnie Mouse art set, which allows you to build a display piece of either character that can be hung on a wall. You can order it here for $119.99. As with the Harry Potter art set featured earlier, you'll need to own multiple copies if you want to display Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the same time. You can shop the rest of Disney's new LEGO lineup right here. The 43192 Cinderella's Royal Carriage (237-pieces) is another standout that you can order here for $39.99. On that note, the 4080-piece 71040 Disney Cinderella Castle set just got a rare restock.