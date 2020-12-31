LEGO 2021 Sets Arrive Tonight: Botanical Collection, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and More
When the clock strikes midnight tonight, we'll finally put 2020 behind us and look forward to better times ahead. One of the first positive things that's happening in 2021 is the release of new LEGO sets, including the introduction of The Botanical Collection as well as fun additions to lineups like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney, Super Mario, and more. In fact, over 100 new LEGO products are set to launch on New Year's Day, and your guide to the best of these new releases can be found right here.
In the gallery below you'll find a breakdown of our standout picks for the 2021 LEGO lineup along with links where they can be ordered or pre-ordered. Note that these sets are expected to launch at 9pm PST / 12am EST tonight December 31st / January 1st.
The list below is only a fraction of the new releases that LEGO has planned for New Year's Day. You can browse the complete lineup of new LEGO sets right here. While you're at it, you might want to check to see if LEGO has any offers or freebies planned alongside these releases. Current LEGO offers and promotions can be found here.
LEGO Botanical Collection
LEGO 2021 Botanical Collection: Do you kill every plant you touch? If so, LEGO's new Botanical Collection is for you. These plant-focused designs are intended for adults, and are ideal for sprucing up your desk or adding a bit of color to a room. No water required! They might also make for a fun Valentine's Day alternative to flowers. The first wave of releases includes the following:
- 10281 Bonsai Tree / 878 pieces / $49.99
- 10280 Flower Bouquet / 756 pieces / $49.99
- 40460 Roses / 120 pieces / $12.99 (No official launch date)
- 40461 Tulips / 111 pieces / $9.99 (No official launch date)
LEGO Star Wars
LEGO 2021 Star Wars Sets: The first Star Wars LEGO releases for 2021 are small sets - most of which are updates to previous offerings. The 75299 Trouble on Tatooine set based on the Star Wars: The Mandalorian episode "Chapter 9: The Marshal" is definitely the star of the show. You can order the Trouble on Tatooine set right here for $29.99. The rest of the new Star Wars LEGO lineup can be ordered via the links below.
- 75301 Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter - 474 Pieces ($49.99)
- 75300 Imperial TIE Fighter - 432 Pieces ($39.99)
- 75295 Millennium Falcon Microfighter - 101 Pieces ($9.99)
LEGO Harry Potter
LEGO 2021 Harry Potter Sets: The standout offering in LEGO's new Harry Potter lineup for 2021 is the addition of the 31201 Hogwarts Crest set to their Art collection. Each set includes a whopping 4249 pieces that you can use to build the Hogwarts crest of your choice - Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw - in a brick-built frame that's suitable for hanging on the wall. You can order the Hogwarts Crests set here for $119.99, but you'll need to pick up four if you want to display all of the crests at the same time.
The remaining sets in the Harry Potter lineup are small brick-built book-themed playsets that open to reveal a Hogwarts class - Charms, Herbology, Potions, and Transfiguration - in progress. Each set costs $29.99, and can be ordered here.
LEGO Police Station
10278 Police Station: The most expensive New Year's LEGO release is the 2923-piece Police Station set, which includes three floors full of detail and five minifigures. Will there be donuts? You bet - note that a donut shop is located right next to the police station on the first floor. You can order the Police Station set right here for $199.99. From the description:
"Escape into a delicious world of deceit, detection and donuts with this LEGO® Police Station (10278) model. Enjoy hours of immersive building as you create the three-floor police station. See the brick-built staircase wind through detailed floors that can be removed to let you explore inside. Next door is a donut shop brimming with treats and, to the other side, a newspaper kiosk."
LEGO Super Mario
LEGO Super Mario Expansion Sets: If you own the 71360 LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course, you'll be happy to know that several expansions are set to arrive on New Year's Day. This includes Wiggler's Poison Swamp, Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge, Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter and more.
The new releases also include Power-Up packs and Character Packs. However, the big standout release is the 71380 Master Your Adventure Maker Set, which allows you to customize your Super Mario LEGO experience and create new levels. You can order the Master Your Adventure Maker Set right here for $59.99. You can shop all of the new Super Mario LEGO releases right here.
LEGO Disney
LEGO 2021 Disney Sets: The standout release in LEGO's first Disney sets for 2021 is the 31202 Mickey and Minnie Mouse art set, which allows you to build a display piece of either character that can be hung on a wall. You can order it here for $119.99. As with the Harry Potter art set featured earlier, you'll need to own multiple copies if you want to display Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the same time.
You can shop the rest of Disney's new LEGO lineup right here. The 43192 Cinderella's Royal Carriage (237-pieces) is another standout that you can order here for $39.99. On that note, the 4080-piece 71040 Disney Cinderella Castle set just got a rare restock.
LEGO Marvel
LEGO 2021 Marvel Sets: LEGO's new lineup of Marvel sets is led by the 76175 Attack on the Spider Lair set (466 pieces), which can be ordered here for $69.99. It's billed as "the first LEGO version of the superhero's awesome HQ – part high-tech headquarters and part super-cool teenager's room!" From the description:
"Even superheroes need to chill-out in their room sometimes. But only Spider-Man could have a room like this! With a computer, PlayStation, basketball hoop with ball shooter, skateboard with ramp, and a drinks area, it's the ultimate teenage den. But it's much more than that. It’s also the ultimate superhero headquarters, with Peter Parker´s camera, training equipment, motorbike, Iron Spider Suit, weapons and even its own jail – all of which come in very handy when the evil super villains Green Goblin and Venom force their way inside."
The rest of LEGO's Marvel lineup for New Years Day 2021 can be found here.prev