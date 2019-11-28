New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot Showcases Lightsaber Duel

Ever since the first poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fans have been anticipating what could be the last duel between Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. The pair’s connection was quickly cemented in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as they battled each other on Starkiller Base and later alongside each other in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Their path will meet once again in Episode IX in a climactic battle that has been teased throughout the marketing for the film, and now we have another piece of the puzzle of their fight.

A new TV spot for the film has arrived online featuring new footage not only of the battle between Rey and Kylo Ren but some other major moments in the film. Poe Dameron screams as a fighter explodes in a Star Destroyer dogfight in one part of the video, Rey shown on Ach-to, the new character Babu Frik, and Rey seemingly confronts The Emperor in another. Ian McDiarmid’s character even has new dialogue as well, saying “Let the final battle begin.” To bring the entire franchise full circle as well, a new arrangement of “Duel of the Fates” from Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace can be heard at the beginning of the clip, so listen closely!

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams has previously said he intends for Rise of Skywalker to be not only a conclusion for this new trilogy but for each of the eight films that preceded it. It’s no easy task trying to finish up multiple stories at one time, a challenge that Abrams admitted has scared him quite a bit throughout production.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams said. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by Abrams and also stars John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Dominic Monaghan, Richard E. Grant. and Greg Grunberg. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”