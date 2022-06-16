Darth Vader's Starkiller Moment In Obi-Wan Has Star Wars Fans Losing It

By Kofi Outlaw

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 had a stunning Darth Vader moment that seems like it was pulled straight from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game. (SPOILERS) Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) leads a desperate evacuation of refugees from a besieged base, before Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).can storm the stronghold and slaughter everyone. Obi-Wan successfully tricks the Imperials long enough to get the hangar doors open and the evacuation ship launched – and he's smart enough to launch a decoy ship first. Vader displays terrible power as he stops the ship mid-flight, pulls it to the ground, and rips it apart. 

Star Wars video game fans saw this sequence with Vader in Obi-Wan and immediately cheered, as it seems like clear ode to one of the most iconic moments from Starkiller (aka Galen Marek), Vader's secret apprentice and protagonist of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game, which was released in 2008. 

Take a look at how Star Wars fans are celebrating Darth Vader's Starkiller moment in Obi-Wan Kenobi Part V

Star Wars You Crazy for This!

Indeed, this scene was on a level of spectacle of the biggest Star Wars movies – or some of the franchise's best multimedia offshoots (games, comics).

This Shot Goes So Hard

Here is the specific shot from Obi-Wan that has fans of The Force Unleashed cheering so loud right now.

NOT A Coincidence

To clarify: it was definitely intentional.

That's Vidgame Vader!

Star Wars videogame fans know the visceral terror of having Vader come for them. See: The Force Unleashed and Jedi: Fallen Order. Now mainstream fans also know the terror of "Vidgame Vader."

Vader Doing Vader Thangs

To be fair, Star Wars does do this all of the time – just not in the movies. Read the comics. Read the novels. Play the games. Watch the animated series. You won't be sorry.

Force Is Strong With Chow

Deborah Chow is getting her flowers now, after a rocky start with Obi-Wan. Throwing an Easter egg to the Star Wars gaming crowd just buys her that much more street cred.

Vader > Starkiller

The Internet is already making it a competition of 'Who-Force-Grabbed-It-Best?'

Remember Who The Master Is

Never forget: Darth Vader was Galen Malek's Sith Lord teacher. But in this new Star Wars canon, the apprentice has not yet risen above the master.

The Duel We Need

Star Wars fans want to see Galen Malek introduced into canon – and they definitely want to see Vader and Starkiller battle in live-action.

