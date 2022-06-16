Darth Vader's Starkiller Moment In Obi-Wan Has Star Wars Fans Losing It
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 had a stunning Darth Vader moment that seems like it was pulled straight from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game. (SPOILERS) Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) leads a desperate evacuation of refugees from a besieged base, before Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).can storm the stronghold and slaughter everyone. Obi-Wan successfully tricks the Imperials long enough to get the hangar doors open and the evacuation ship launched – and he's smart enough to launch a decoy ship first. Vader displays terrible power as he stops the ship mid-flight, pulls it to the ground, and rips it apart.
Star Wars video game fans saw this sequence with Vader in Obi-Wan and immediately cheered, as it seems like clear ode to one of the most iconic moments from Starkiller (aka Galen Marek), Vader's secret apprentice and protagonist of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game, which was released in 2008.
Take a look at how Star Wars fans are celebrating Darth Vader's Starkiller moment in Obi-Wan Kenobi Part V:
Star Wars You Crazy for This!
#obiwankenobi spoilers— zed | KENOBI SPOILERS (@vadersanakin) June 15, 2022
DARTH VADER YOU ARE CRAZY FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/uCSpbnLd2F
Indeed, this scene was on a level of spectacle of the biggest Star Wars movies – or some of the franchise's best multimedia offshoots (games, comics).
This Shot Goes So Hard
// #obiwankenobi #kenobi spoilers— nur'a | KENOBI SPOILERS (@starkzkenobi) June 15, 2022
this shot of vader goes so hard pic.twitter.com/9XwC78v6Ep
Here is the specific shot from Obi-Wan that has fans of The Force Unleashed cheering so loud right now.
NOT A Coincidence
Vader doing this reminded me of when starkiller pulled a star destroyer down, this scene was giving me some force unleashed vibes, idk if this was an intentional reference or not but it's something interesting I noticed#DarthVader pic.twitter.com/op9a31SEcu— Da Poox (@Da_Poox99) June 16, 2022
To clarify: it was definitely intentional.
That's Vidgame Vader!
Easily the best episode Kenobi!!! Finally we got videgame Vader! They pulled a starkiller! #AnakinSkywalker #Kenobi #Anakin #Vader pic.twitter.com/Ilq8rM2A4f— Reynard (@dussepappii) June 15, 2022
Star Wars videogame fans know the visceral terror of having Vader come for them. See: The Force Unleashed and Jedi: Fallen Order. Now mainstream fans also know the terror of "Vidgame Vader."
Vader Doing Vader Thangs
Just Darth Vader doing what he does best.
Star Wars needs to do more cool shit like this more often coz the movies don’t really have anything like this when they should all the time.
Just Reminds me of what Starkiller did. #ObiWan #DarthVader #Starwars pic.twitter.com/4BjpAlviv2— Logan Burns (@LOGAN_BURNS_) June 15, 2022
To be fair, Star Wars does do this all of the time – just not in the movies. Read the comics. Read the novels. Play the games. Watch the animated series. You won't be sorry.
Force Is Strong With Chow
I TOLD Y’ALL #ObiWanKenobi WAS GOATED! That was by far the best episode. RETURN OF THE KING Hayden Christensen. Reva was just as interesting as I thought she’d be being linked to the past. VADER USING THE FORCE LIKE STARKILLER 🤯 The force is truly strong with Deborah Chow baby!! pic.twitter.com/kWQVd9npXm— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) June 15, 2022
Deborah Chow is getting her flowers now, after a rocky start with Obi-Wan. Throwing an Easter egg to the Star Wars gaming crowd just buys her that much more street cred.
Vader > Starkiller
Vader is strongest sith because he has the most sauce. I don't care if Starkiller can pull down a star destroyer, his drip level just isn't the same— denye 🕷 (@denyelol) June 16, 2022
The Internet is already making it a competition of 'Who-Force-Grabbed-It-Best?'
Remember Who The Master Is
If he could train Starkiller well enough that he can pull a Star Destroyer from the sky, and struggle with that. Vader could do the same with ease. pic.twitter.com/jWxkMrOz5U— Xashe 🏴🇬🇧 (@Laughlan__) June 15, 2022
Never forget: Darth Vader was Galen Malek's Sith Lord teacher. But in this new Star Wars canon, the apprentice has not yet risen above the master.
The Duel We Need
Starkiller vs Darth Vader> Each and one of the disney's saga pic.twitter.com/i5LO2kGyre— fuzzy (@fuzinoh) June 16, 2022
Star Wars fans want to see Galen Malek introduced into canon – and they definitely want to see Vader and Starkiller battle in live-action.