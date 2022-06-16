Darth Vader's Starkiller Moment In Obi-Wan Has Star Wars Fans Losing It

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 had a stunning Darth Vader moment that seems like it was pulled straight from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game. (SPOILERS) Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) leads a desperate evacuation of refugees from a besieged base, before Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).can storm the stronghold and slaughter everyone. Obi-Wan successfully tricks the Imperials long enough to get the hangar doors open and the evacuation ship launched – and he's smart enough to launch a decoy ship first. Vader displays terrible power as he stops the ship mid-flight, pulls it to the ground, and rips it apart.

Star Wars video game fans saw this sequence with Vader in Obi-Wan and immediately cheered, as it seems like clear ode to one of the most iconic moments from Starkiller (aka Galen Marek), Vader's secret apprentice and protagonist of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game, which was released in 2008.

Take a look at how Star Wars fans are celebrating Darth Vader's Starkiller moment in Obi-Wan Kenobi Part V: