Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Says The Lightsaber Duels Are Similar To Prequels

✖

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Hayden Christensen says that the lightsaber duels in this show are similar to the prequels. In the latest issue of Total Film, the Darth Vader actor sat down to talk about his re-entry into the galaxy far, far away. Clearly, Obi-Wan Kenobi presents a moment of massive nostalgia for both prequel trilogy fans and elder millennials. Christensen says that there is reason for this rush of feelings. The long-anticipated showdown between he and Ewan McGregor's characters is going to feel very similar to their confrontation in the last movie they made together in this universe. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the lightsaber duels and group fights were a sight to behold. Clearly, the entire creative team knows that they should give the fans what they want. It seems like we're full steam ahead for Darth Vader v Obi-Wan part two.

"We're more in line with the prequels than we are with how the fights are in the original trilogy," Christensen said. "These characters have aged, but not that much yet."

"The whole experience was very surreal. Just the nature of coming back after all this time. It's such a unique opportunity -- one that both Ewan and I were very grateful for," Christensen previously told Entertainment Weekly. "One of the things I loved so much about working on Star Wars projects is just that shared excitement. That everyone's real excited to be there. You feel that energy, and that's a really special thing."

McGregor's Obi-Wan tenure lasted three films before this Disney+ series. However, Christensen only played Anakin Skywalker for Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. This show gives the actor a chance to jump start that journey from nearly two decades ago. Darth Vader is still a subject that many fans want to know more about and they're going to get an exploration during Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"Well, without getting into too much detail, it was amazing. It's a great honor to get to put that suit on," the star teased during the interview. "It was mostly a lot of excitement because I had spent enough time with this character and felt like I knew him, and coming back to it felt very natural in a lot of ways. And I was just really excited to get to come in and play Darth Vader at this point in the timeline because it did feel like a natural continuation of your journey with the character. And that was very meaningful for me."

How excited are you for Vader and Obi-Wan's rematch? Let us know down in the comments!