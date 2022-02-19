Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Rumored to Duel Twice in Star Wars Spinoff

Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) will take another swing at each other in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, now rumored to have two duels between master and apprentice. Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy has touted the anticipated battle between Obi-Wan and Sith Lord Darth Vader, the corrupted Anakin Skywalker, as “the rematch of the century.” A decade after their dramatic duel in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan and Vader reportedly will clash twice more in Obi-Wan Kenobi, set years before their fated final meeting aboard the Death Star in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Obi-Wan and Darth Vader will have “two epic battles against each other” that will “rank at the top” of Star Wars duels, according to LRMOnline. Director Deborah Chow previously teased audiences would “definitely see Obi-Wan and Darth Vader get into it again” for the first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

“We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader,” Chow, who directed episodes of The Mandalorian, said in a sizzle reel. Sith ended with the Jedi Master in exile on Tatooine and watching over Anakin’s son, Luke Skywalker, who is separated at birth from twin sister Leia.

In the era of the Galactic Empire, Obi-Wan will face off against the Jedi-hunting Inquisitors as he’s tasked with keeping both of the Skywalker children hidden from their father — and reigning Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

“There’s a hunger for this character to come back. The fans have been waiting long enough,” McGregor, who played the younger Jedi knight turned master in George Lucas’ Star Wars prequels, said in the sizzle reel. “The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden … [We’ll] have another swing at each other. It might be quite satisfying for everybody. We hope that you enjoy it as much as we’ve enjoyed making it!”

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming May 25 on Disney+.

