Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Breaks Silence Over Grand Inquisitor's Apparent "Death"

The second episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ delivered a major shock to Star Wars fans everywhere, as the final minutes saw Reva stab the Grand Inquisitor through the midsection. As far as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is concerned, the Grand Inquisitor is dead. Thanks to the animated Star Wars shows, however, we know that Grand Inquisitor lives on beyond the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi, making this whole scene even more confusing. Finally, the actor behind the character is talking about it.

Rupert Friend, who played Grand Inquisitor on Obi-Wan Kenobi, appeared on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and opened up about his exit from the Star Wars series. When Kimmel asked Friend about his character being "stabbed through the stomach," Friend replied that he was only stabbed "through one of them."

Friend's comment is a reference to the Pau'an race, to which the Grand Inquisitor belongs. Pau'ans have two stomachs, not one. This could help explain how the Grand Inquisitor survived the attack from Reva and was able to continue on.

Friend didn't reveal much more about the status of the Grand Inquisitor, but he did talk a bit about learning that he was getting the change to join the Star Wars universe.

"Yeah, I mean, when the call came I completely freaked out, because it's this huge universe," Friend said. "And then I read this amazing script and there was this description of this very enigmatic guy who loved the sound of his own voice and delivered this long rambling monologue before you got to the fun stuff... It was wild."

"And then finding yourself on the planet Tatooine, striding down the main street to the cantina," Friend added. "And you're seeing this cantina where I'd seen Han Solo and they'd played the music. Deb Chow, our director, would play the music so you'd start to get into that, which is not very character appropriate for this particular guy... But yeah, it was a dream."

