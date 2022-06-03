ComicBook Nation: Obi-Wan's Bonnie Piesse, Darth Vader Returns and The Boys Season 3 Review,

✖

The CB Nation crew talks Obi-Wan Kenobi with Bonnie Piesse and breaks down Episode 3's epic Vader showdown! We also review all the insanity of The Boys season 3 premiere and preview WWE's Hell in a Cell event, as well as discuss this week's biggest Marvel, DC, and Image comics, so you don't want to miss it!

Here's what ComicBook.com's official review of The Boys Season 3 has to say:

"Where The Boys continues to excel is in its ability to totally lampoon real-life events, both the insane reality of modern politics and the nature of corporate branding/capitalism," ComicBook critic Spencer Perry writes. "Countless other topics are touched upon with stinging satire... and they're all given a proper spin to fit into the world. That said, some viewers may find the show exhausting at times, largely because it's reacting to the last five years of our lives in major ways."

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. We are your one-stop spot for ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!