Rey’s Lightsaber From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is More Familiar Than You Thought

The Star Wars saga reached its epic conclusion with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which not only brought about the end of the sequel trilogy but also the entire franchise of Star Wars movies with the ninth movie. The film by director J.J. Abrams served as the conclusion to the long running franchise, ushering the end of the Skywalker Saga while also hinting at a brand new status quo with the ascension of Rey, who could usher in a new way of doing things without the burdens of the Jedi Order of the Sith’s Rule of Two.

This tease is symbolically shown at the end of the film when Rey reveals her own lightsaber, complete with a yellow blade that has yet to be seen in live-action Star Wars projects. But eagle-eyed fans might have notice what has been confirmed in the art book for the movie, showing that Rey assembled her lightsaber out of parts from her trusty staff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the image of Rey’s lightsaber compared to her staff and see for yourself:

The yellow blade has been featured before and is most commonly associated with the Jedi Temple Guard, as seen in animated series such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. They are more dogmatic than even the Jedi Knights who serve the Order, as they are fully detached from personal gains in order to protect their secrets.

Rey is unlikely to be as beholden to the ancient rules and guidelines of the Jedi, and will instead focus on spreading peace and hope throughout the galaxy. The color is likely more symbolic of a new era, especially without traditional Jedi lightsaber colors of blue and green being prevalent.

It remains to be seen if Rey will show up again for future adventures with her lightsaber. But for now we should recognize the Star Wars galaxy changing in new ways.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.