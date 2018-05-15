Interview: ‘Solo’ Star Alden Ehrenreich Reveals Advice From George Lucas

New Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich might be an unknown commodity among Star Wars fans, but he’s benefitted from the expertise of Harrison Ford and George Lucas.

While speaking with ComicBook.com about Solo: A Star Wars Story, the actor revealed that he got speak with Lucas on a few different occasions throughout the last year.

“[George Lucas] came by set,” Ehrenreich said. “Then about a week or two ago, I got to go to Skywalker Ranch and I sat down with him for, like, an hour and talked to him about a lot of stuff like Han and Star Wars and everything.”

The actor shed some insight into his discussions with Lucas, talking about the importance of storytelling for children that has long been important to the Star Wars creator.

“He talked a lot about the museum that he’s creating now, which is of narrative art and he was talking about Star Wars and different stories that help free up the imagination of children, to imagine circumstances,” Ehrenreich said. “He was like, ‘You can’t do something if you can’t imagine it.’ And it was really interesting to hear him talk about the value of stories that transport us to another world or make us imagine a bigger and brighter and better life four ourselves.”

Lucas’ visit to the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story was previously revealed by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who said the creator had a helping hand in directing a scene from the new movie.

“He had intended to just kind of stop by and say hi, and he stayed five hours,” Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s even one little moment in a scene that — I can’t tell you what, sorry — but in the scene on the Millennium Falcon where George said, ‘Why doesn’t Han just do this.’

“It actually is a funny little bit that will probably get a laugh. And Ron happened to be by the monitor and not inside the Falcon and he goes, ‘Oh that’s a great idea,’ and ran in and said, ‘George wants us to do this.’ So that was pretty cool. I think George felt pretty great about that. He could revisit these characters, and I think he felt so comfortable, obviously with Ron being there, that it was just fun for him.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story seems to be an important story to Lucas, as the project was in the works since before he sold Lucasfilm to Disney.

Fans will get to see the new Han Solo film when the movie premieres on May 25th.