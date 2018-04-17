‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Possible Tie to Boba Fett Revealed

We’re starting to learn more about the main villain in Solo: A Star Wars Story, as Paul Bettany‘s mysterious crime lord Dryden Vos will end up coming against the very crew he’s put together.

But a new photo of the character shows that he might have a major tie to the Star Wars galaxy’s most popular bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

The new image released by Empire Magazine shows Dryden Vol has a set of dark red Mandalorian armor on display, including the familiar helmet design that looks strikingly similar to that of Boba Fett’s.

The photo is taken from the same set on which Ron Howard posed alongside Paul Bettany for one of the director’s many social media updates. That particular photo ignited a wave of speculation as to whether or not Boba Fett was in the film, given the familiar shape of the helmet just out of focus in the background.

This does not confirm whether or not Boba Fett is in the film, though it does reveal that Howard was likely using the display’s strategic placement to ignite speculation over the famous bounty hunter. As you’ve probably noticed, Vos has many other items on display in his quarters.

Boba Fett is not a Mandalorian in the traditional sense. Most Star Wars fans know he is a clone of Jango Fett, and the canon has raised some doubts over whether or not Jango was actually born on a Mandalorian world. And while he has strength and conditioning similar to the greatest warriors from Mandalore, he lacks their honor as he would rather take contracts for coin than help his people.

As for how Dryden Vos managed to get his hands on the armor? Well, maybe he’s from Mandalore himself. That would explain the certain sense of ruthlessness, and there is a precedent for some great warriors turning their back on their culture to join a life of crime.

Bettany previously spoke about the film as well as his role in it.

“It’s Han Solo’s story, and of course his story would be a caper,” said Bettany while speaking to Total Film. “On one level it’s a gangster movie. That’s really interesting, because it’s within the canon but really different. It’s f*cking Han Solo!”

He went on to provide some details for his new character.

“Suddenly, I’m an intergalactic gangster and I’m walking down some stairs and an R2 unit goes by with some champagne, and I’m like… [drops jaw] I had that feeling that I hadn’t had since I was first on a film set – I was a little boy doing the best job in the world,” Bettany said.

We’ll learn more about Dryden Vos when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

