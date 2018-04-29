Donald Glover Offers Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Millennium Falcon in New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Promo

Uhhhhhhh this just played in my theater!!!!! pic.twitter.com/x0CtUmpcXB — EMfys Nest 🇨🇦💙💜💝 (@KnightofEm) April 27, 2018

While everyone is still reeling from the premiere of the latest Avengers movie, others are gearing up for a return to a galaxy far, far away.

Theaters have begun screening new featurettes for Solo: A Star Wars Story, including one where new Lando Calrissian actor Donald Glover gives fans a guided tour through the pristine Millennium Falcon. Check it out in the video above.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is shaping up to be unlike any other movie in the franchise yet — a heist film starring some of our favorite scoundrels in the galaxy. It will show some pivotal moments in the franchise, including how Han Solo and Chewbacca met and how Lando lost the Millennium Falcon.

Glover has fun showing off his favorite part of the ship, what he calls “the cape room.” Given Lando’s penchant for pizazz, it makes sense that the Falcon would look a lot classier under his care, and that’s exactly what co-writers Lawrence and Jon Kasdan were going for.

“Where Han gave it a certain shabby coolness and a dinged up quality that reflected where he was at that point in his life, this Falcon reflects its owner very clearly in its shape and aesthetic and his needs, even if those needs be a little more space to entertain,” Jon Kasdan said to EW. “One of the things Larry and I had talked about was the Falcon should always reflect the personality of its captain.”

Glover certainly enjoys the set of the ship, and might even let some of that seep into his character’s bitterness toward Han after losing the Falcon.

“He’s a very particular person with particular tastes and he likes the comforts of life,” Glover said. “I would live in it right now, to be honest! [Laughs] In between takes, they’d be like, ‘Okay, we are going to set up for the next shot, so you can go sit in your chair or whatever,’ and I’d be like, ‘Actually I’ll just stay in Lando’s room.’ It was that nice! I would just lay in his bed and read a book or write something because it is very comfortable. I think he likes to be comfortable. He’s not a cowboy kind of guy.”

Fans will get to see Lando’s Falcon up close when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

Are you excited to see this take on the Star Wars galaxy? Let us know what you think in the comments!