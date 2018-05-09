Does This New ‘Solo’ TV Spot Tease Jabba the Hutt’s Appearance?

As we learn more about the upcoming Han Solo spinoff, some of the more outlandish rumors are starting to gain traction.

Talk of a certain vile gangster’s appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story went without corroboration for some time, and all but wrote them off. But then this new TV spot came up and presented some interesting possibilities for the film’s plot. Take a look in the video player above!

What’s most notable here is Dryden Vos, played by Paul Bettany, who is known to be one of the film’s antagonist, if not the main one. He’s a ruthless criminal, and in this TV spot he warns Han Solo and his crew what will happen if they fail.

“If you do fail me, you’ll all be out of options,” Vos tells the crew of smugglers. “You know who I answer to.”

That last line is the most intriguing, especially because we’ve heard no mention of Vos potentially working for anyone. But this specific line of dialogue has us thinking that the rumors of Jabba the Hutt appearing in the film are accurate.

While Vos’ mention of a higher-up is accompanied by the visual of the Star Destroyer passing through storm clouds, everything about the movie has indicated a heist being pulled under the Empire’s nose, and the filmmakers have stressed that the Imperial army has taken totalitarian control of the galaxy.

This makes it seem like Han Solo, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and the rest of the crew, are attempting to steal something from the Empire for the benefit of themselves and Vos — and whoever Vos answers to.

Given the talk of having a price on one’s head and what we know about Solo’s status in the original trilogy, it seems to indicate that the shadow of Jabba the Hutt will loom large in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

We’ll find out more when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

