‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Director Reveals New Image of Lando Calrissian

The floodgates have been opened on the latest Star Wars spinoff, and fans are starting to get glimpses at the adventures of young Han Solo, young-ish Chewbacca, and young-but-still cool Lando Calrissian.

Fans seem particularly excited about Donald Glover‘s portrayal of the former captain of the Millennium Falcon in Solo: A Star Wars Story. To tide them over, director Ron Howard revealed a brand new photo of Glover in the cockpit of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. Check it out below:

As Howard states himself, this is from an effects review so we can’t ascertain if the ship is going light speed or if they’re just parked outside a storm. It could be from that stormy chase sequence we’ve theorized as the Kessel Run…

Side note: Howard’s spelling for “Millennium Falcon” in the hashtag is kind of adorable.

Glover spoke about the expectations of playing the role in a recent interview with the Star Wars Show, revealing that he thinks he has an advantage as a fan of the franchise.

“You tend to do a better job of things when you’re a fan. You have standards, a little bit,” Glover said. “You just know what you would hate a little bit more. If that happened, you’d be like, ‘This is wack.’”

But that doesn’t mean he’ll be playing the role exactly like Billy Dee Williams did when he made the character famous in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back all those years ago.

“You don’t want to do an imitation in this kind of thing,” Glover said. “You just want somebody to exude that feeling currently.”

Actor Alden Ehrenreich, who will be taking up the role of Han Solo in the film, recently echoed those sentiments during a sit down with Kinowetter.

“I think this movie is a great adventure story, and it’s a great adventure story that’s kind of a biopic in the way of a fictional character,” Ehrenreich said to Kinowetter. “So you’re watching this story unfold and enjoying the high excitement of that. And then at the same time, there’s more of a focus on character and how he changes, I think, than you typically get in that kind of movie.”

Fans will get to see how the franchise newcomers hold up the legacy roles when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

Are you excited to see Childish Gambino come to the Star Wars galaxy?