New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Theatre Standee Lets You Sit in the Cockpit of the Millennium Falcon

The promotional campaign for Solo: A Star Wars Story is getting into full swing, and it looks like an awesome new theater standee is going to be part of that.

The official Star Wars Twitter account recently shared a video of the Millennium Falcon standee on their Twitter account, which you can check out below. The video shows the cardboard standee being assembled, as well as cardboard cutouts of Beckett (Woody Harrelson), Q’ira (Emilia Clarke), Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

Prepare to make the jump into hyperspace. Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters on May 25. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/Mf39OAGW7M — Star Wars (@starwars) March 9, 2018

It’s hard to deny just how cool the finished standee looks, especially since it allows fans to sit next to Han in the cockpit of the Falcon.

The topic of the Falcon – and how exactly it would be presented within Solo – has been a topic of conversation amongst fans for quite a while. But according to Glover, a certain moment of the film will present the iconic ship in a totally new way.

“I remember going on set one of the first times, [director Ron Howard] was like, ‘Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and do this thing,’” Glover shared at a press conference last year. “I was like, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen the outside go into the inside.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, no one’s ever done that shot.’ As a fan I was like yeah, I was really excited. I know there’s been a lot of talk in the press about this movie but for me anyway, it was a dream and also it looks really cool to me.”

But it sounds like when fans will first see the Falcon in Solo, its interior aesthetics will definitely be more reflective of Lando’s sensibilities.

“He’s a very particular person with particular tastes and he likes the comforts of life,” Glover explained last month. “I would live in it right now, to be honest! [Laughs] In between takes, they’d be like, ‘Okay, we are going to set up for the next shot, so you can go sit in your chair or whatever,’ and I’d be like, ‘Actually I’ll just stay in Lando’s room.’ It was that nice! I would just lay in his bed and read a book or write something because it is very comfortable. I think he likes to be comfortable. He’s not a cowboy kind of guy.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

