New ‘Star Wars’ Comic Will Explore Backstory of ‘Solo’ Mentor Beckett

Solo: A Star Wars Story might only be a week into its release, but the film has already spun off another comic book.

Spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story below!

Marvel Comics recently announced a new prequel comic for Solo, which will be released in August and focus on the life of Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson). The one-shot, appropriately titled Star Wars: Beckett, will be written by Gerry Duggan, with art by Will Sliney, Edgar Salazar, and Marc Laming. You can check out the issue’s cover, which is by John Tyler Christopher, below.

While plot points about the one-shot are somewhat unclear, the cover hints at appearances from some of Solo’s other smugglers: Val (Thandie Newton) and Rio Durant (Jon Favreau), as well as the new fan-favorite character Enfys Nest (Erin Kellyman).

While some fans probably scoffed at the idea of a prequel for a prequel before Solo‘s release, those who have now seen the film have a better idea of this one-shot’s significance. Throughout Solo, Tobias sees Enfys Nest and the Cloud Riders as a threat to his smuggling operation, and attempts to take them down multiple times. But the truth about Enfys is revealed in the third act — that she’s actually a young girl, who is attempting to steal resources to kick-start the rebellion.

To an extent, this reveal in Solo completely shifts what fans thought they knew about Enfys and Tobias’ rivalry, something that the comic will hopefully play with as well.

This Beckett one-shot is the second Solo-related title to make its way to comic book stores thus far, following this week’s debut issue of Star Wars: Lando – Double or Nothing.

You can check out the official solicitation for the issue below.

STAR WARS: BECKETT #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • WILL SLINEY, EDGAR SALAZAR & MARC LAMING (A)

Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE DEADLY!

TOBIAS BECKETT taught HAN SOLO everything he knows about surviving hoodlum-filled cantinas and backwater worlds. But who is this career outlaw and why is ENFYS NEST— one of the galaxy’s most dangerous and brutal marauders — so dead set on taking him down once and for all? Find out in this original tale of a man who has gamed star system after star system, but at a cost that no heist can make up for.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.