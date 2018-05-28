‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Reveals How Han Got the Millennium Falcon

Han Solo has long had a deep, undying love for his iconic ship, the Millennium Falcon. In Solo: A Star Wars Story, which hit theaters this weekend, we finally learned exactly how Han got his hands on it.

WARNING: Major spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story are ahead! Continue reading at your own risk…

As we all know, Han won the Falcon gambling with Lando Calrissian, but Solo threw fans abit of a curveball when setting up the scene in which the ship changes ownership.

Early in the movie, when Han and Qi’ra need a ship to get to Kessel, they go meet a young Lando, who is playing a card game called Sabacc. Han bets a ship he doesn’t have in order to win the mysterious Millennium Falcon from Lando, and it seems as though he has it in the big. This is the moment fans had been waiting decades to see.

However, much to the surprise of the audience, Lando wins the final hand and takes everything from Han. What’s much less surprising to learn is that Lando had been cheating, hiding a card in a device under his sleeve, essentially keeping him from losing.

Things come back around in the final scene of the movie, though, as Han goes to find Lando for a rematch. This time, when Han sees Lando, he embraces with a big hug. When he does this, he steals the cheating card from Lando’s wrist without anyone noticing.

The two gamblers find themselves in another all-or-nothing hand to end the match, and Lando thinks he has it in the bag. Unfortunately for him, when he reaches for that card on his wrist, it’s nowhere to be found. Han wins the hand, thus taking the Falcon as his own.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Is this how you were expecting Han to get the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian? Do you think the ship may change hands again before Han shows it to Luke and Obi-Wan? Let us know what you think by dropping a line below!

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters everywhere.